"It is in my closet right now": Pokimane's cosplay outfit reveal sends fans into a frenzy

During one of her recent livestreams, Imane "Pokimane" bought up the topic of how she had not cosplayed for a very long time. As she interacted with her viewers in the Twitch chat, the streamer recalled that she had a cosplay project that she had planned in the past.

Providing more details regarding the subject, the Twitch star mentioned that she had the cosplay dress ready in her closet.

"It is in my closet right now."

Pokimane talks about her 2B costume that she had bought last year

As her usual streams go, the content creator was seen interacting with her fans and audiences present in the channel's Twitch chat. Hopping from one subject to another, the topic of cosplay came up when she mentioned that she had planned on doing a project during her visit to Austin, Texas.

Almost two years after her past cosplay, Poki hinted at an upcoming project by saying:

"When I plan a trip to Austin, we can do a double cosplay. F**k yeah! That'd be so fun."

Mentioning that she had not cosplayed in a long time, the content creator continued to talk about the subject by revealing that she had bought and kept a cosplay:

"I haven't cosplayed in so long. You know, I bought a, is it a 2B cosplay? 2B or not to be."

The streamer then googled the exact costume that she had bought. Imane revealed that it was a 2B cosplay from one of the most well-received Japanese role-playing games of all time, NieR: Automata.

She pulled up an image and continued to talk about it by saying that the cosplay costume was in her closet:

"Yeah, one of these. I bought a 2B cosplay. I bought it a year ago. And then, I never... yeah."

She provided a firm context for not dressing as 2B by mentioning:

"And then I never played the game so I never... yeah. I never played the game so I couldnt, you know. So, yeah."

Fans react to Pokimane reveals about her canceled 2B cosplay from NieR: Automata

Fans and audiences in the YouTube comment section of the video were amused to learn that the streamer had bought such an amazing cosplay but did not feature it.

Fans reacting to the streamer disclosing about the cosplay (Images via PokimaneToo/YouTube)

Some people in the comments section mentioned how that game is brilliant but it is only known for its cosplaying potential.

Fans discuss NieR:Automata (Images via PokimaneToo/YouTube)

The Twitch streamer is no stranger to the world of cosplaying as she has dressed up as various prominent fantasy figures in the past. Back in 2020, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer cosplayed as Valorant's Sage which went viral on the internet as it garnered more than fifty thousand likes on Twitter.

pokimane @pokimanelol



all donations today will go towards a BLM-related fund

live @ i'm back to streaming! sage cosplay to celebrate the release of valorant 🥰all donations today will go towards a BLM-related fundlive @ twitch.tv/pokimane i'm back to streaming! sage cosplay to celebrate the release of valorant 🥰all donations today will go towards a BLM-related fund ❤️live @ twitch.tv/pokimane 😄 https://t.co/yedhCKKOip

Prior to this, she had cosplayed as Serena from the vast world of Pokemon. Fans were enthralled after they saw how brilliantly Pokimane was dressed.

As of date, Poki is one of the most influential female streamers on the platform who has gone on to win the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella."

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan