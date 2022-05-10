Watch: Twitch streamer grabs a Hammerhead shark by its head during a livestream

Twitch streamer and outdoor content creator Austin "FinaoLive" came face-to-face with an aggressive hammerhead shark during a recent livestream.

The streamer was out in open water and was hunting sharks in Florida. He soon landed in a Hammerhead shark-infested waterbody and showcased the predator's actions on stream.

Twitch streamer FinaoLive grabs a Hammerhead shark by its head on stream

Finao is an IRL content creator on the platform who focuses on streaming content related to fishing and boating. On May 5, the Twitch streamer sailed out to hunt some sharks during a recent stream.

He sailed around a particular area infested with a ton of Hammerhead sharks. Finao sought to capture one and showcase it in the Twitch chat to his viewers.

Around the three-hour mark of the stream, the streamer decided to get up close with one of the nearby Hammerhead sharks and put chum bait in the water to lure the shark.

After Finao noticed the Hammerhead shark approaching the bait, the Twitch content creator happily mentioned:

"He's going to... he's going to do it!"

Finao instantly walked across the boat to see if Hammerhead had latched onto the bait. Looking at the scenario, the Twitch streamer started to get up close to the predator with bare hands.

(Timestamp: 03:14:44)

He grabbed the shark's head and loudly exclaimed:

"Chill out! Chill! Chill!"

Finao pulled the chum bait out of the Hammerhead shark's mouth and continued to say loudly:

"How are you that hungry? I just grabbed you by your head! Stupid things!

FinaoLive returned to fishing following an intense showdown with the Hammerhead shark. A few moments later, the same shark returned to the streamer's vicinity, which elicited the following reaction from the content creator:

"Dude! I'm going to grab and f***ing pull you in the boat."

Another sailor in the boat was amazed to see the back and forth between the shark and the streamer in front of him. The sailor asked if the streamer was fine and wanted to know what was going on.

Finao replied by saying:

"What's that? I just grabbed him by his head! It wouldn't leave my chum alone! I've got like 50 Hammerheads on me. I got one right here! Get it of here!"

After the scary yet intense situation ended, FinaoLive resumed fishing and told his chat that if the same Hammerhead came back, he would grab the shark by its teeth.

Reddit reacts to FinaoLive going head-on against a Hammerhead shark on stream

A reaction thread on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail attracted many replies where fans were stunned to see the streamer's content. Some fans were puzzled to see the streamer's decision-making.

Some Redditors joked about the situation.

Fans were concerned about the streamer.

FinaoLive is a popular Twitch streamer who gained popularity in June 2021. He currently has 45k followers on his Twitch channel and averages 760 viewers per stream.

Edited by Srijan Sen