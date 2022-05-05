Watch: Storm chasing Twitch streamer captures a massive tornado on stream

Twitch streamer David "ColoradoWeatherNut" captured a massive tornado on stream earlier today while he was on a quest to hunt big storms and tornadoes in Texas.

The storm-chasing Twitch content creator managed to find several isolated tornadoes, one of them being a twin tornado.

Twitch streamer ColoradoWeatherNut gets up close against a massive tornado in Texas

ColoradoWeatherNut is a storm chaser and Twitch content creator who has been streaming on the platform since November 2017. His clips often surface on multiple social media platforms.

David hosted a nine-hour-long livestream earlier today where he roamed around the open fields of Texas in hopes of finding and capturing massive storms and tornadoes.

He caught several tornadoes on camera throughout his stream, but one particular spinning monster caught the public's eye.

A big tornado started to build upon the open fields, and David chased the budding twister. As he pursued the storm, tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings started to go off.

Soon, lightning and thunder clapped while he was chasing the tornado. He anticipated the tornado to build up and stated:

"Here we go guys."

Almost suddenly, the tornado in focus started to ramp up its speed and it was seemingly headed towards the road in front of it. ColoradoWeatherNut continued to chase and said:

"Right across the road, we will go right across the road guys."

The tornado sped up even more and started to twist more viciously. The Twitch streamer and his colleague loudly exclaimed and zoomed in on the storm:

"Here it is! Here it is! Look at that! Look at it."

As the tornado continued to ravage its way through the homes to make its path toward the road ahead, David provided insight into the ongoing spectacle by saying:

"It's right there in front of us! Look, it's right across the road. Zero metering, zero metering! Look at it, look at it, look at it! Here we go!"

A nearby house was thankfully not hit by the twister as it narrowly escaped its path. The storm chasers again zoomed in on the tornado and said:

"There is it, across the road right now. Just across the road across in front of us. There it is, look at the vortices, look at it!"

The clip ended when storm alarms started to sound alerts after the tornado moved toward a nearby windmill.

Fans react to the Twitch streamers capturing a mega tornado on stream

Fans on Twitter commended ColoradoWeatherNut's adventure:

Tim Slane @EvilBill_wx @ColoradoWXNut Good work man! And thank you for stopping to help out in the area. @ColoradoWXNut Good work man! And thank you for stopping to help out in the area.

Robert SteffenS @RobertS76776378 @ColoradoWXNut Now I know I'm not crazy. Some of the footage i thought I saw a large dust swirl with a more classic cone shape tornado in the background in Texas @ColoradoWXNut Now I know I'm not crazy. Some of the footage i thought I saw a large dust swirl with a more classic cone shape tornado in the background in Texas

Redditors wondered what kind of a threat storm chasers put themselves when they get close to dangerous situations.

ColoradoWeatherNut is a Twitch streamer and storm chaser with 7,712 followers and garners an average viewership of 146 fans per stream.

