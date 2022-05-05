Watch: A perfectly-timed donation shuts down Twitch streamer Midbeast’s athletic claims against Tyler1

Australian Twitch streamer and League of Legends content creator Drew "Midbeast" got into a verbal showdown during a recent stream. It happened when he compared his athletic abilities with famous Twitch star, Tyler "Tyler1."

While he compared various hypothetical sports that both the content creators excelled at, Drew received a perfectly-timed donation from a viewer which shut down his claims, leaving him absolutely speechless.

Midbeast compares himself with Tyler1 and gets immediately shut down by a donation

Several famous League of Legends content creators and professional players have flown to South Korea to increase their skillset. Many of them aim to dominate the hardest competitive ladder of the multiplayer game.

Twitch streamers like Tyler1, Midbeast, and Tarzaned are the most well-known streamers who are currently grinding the ranked leagues of the game on the Korean server.

During a recent livestream, Beast played Taliyah in a support role and noticed a message from a fan in his chat which said:

"Did you outbench T1 (Tyler1) in the gym?"

The 27-year-old Twitch streamer answered:

"Guys, T1 is stronger than me. He is not more athletic but he is stronger, yes I admit it. I am not the type of guy who has big ego like, oh, I'm stronger than Tyler1. No, he is f***ing strong."

He added:

"But could he beat me in a 100 meter sprint or a 100 meter swimming race? Absolutely f***ing not. No chance in hell. I'm more athletic."

Almost instantly, a viewer donated $50 to him with an added sound effect. The effect was a custom Tyler1 sound which said:

"You can't take anything Midbeast says seriously because he has no credentials. None! He plays in OCE (Oceanic League of Legends server) bro. Anything he says falls it out the window, for a guy."

Timestamp: 05:26:44

After the perfectly timed Tyler1 themed sound bit was played, the former professional LoL player said:

"F**k that timing!"

He was speechless for a few seconds and then stopped talking about the subject. Following this, Drew continued to stream for an hour and a half more.

Reddit reacts to the donation that shut down Midbeast's take on his and Tyler1's athleticism

A conversation thread on the famous, streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail featured the clip and had more than 2.2k upvotes with 100 plus comments.

Fans wanted to learn more about Tyler1's athetic college life and a few of them mentioned that he was a former running back.

Some fans confirmed that Tyler was an extremely fast athlete and had set some records during the peak of his athletic phase.

A video on YouTube can be referenced for Tyler1's achievement:

Some Redditors could not understand why people were donating huge sums of money to streamers.

There were fan in the Reddit thread who compared the content creators as well.

Midbeast is an informative and knowledgeable League of Legends streamer and content creator who often spectates and analyzes professional games played by the highest-ranking pro players. He is also a national level swimmer.

