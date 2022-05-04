Watch: Tyler1 accidentally enters a stranger's hotel room in South Korea

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" moved to South Korea earlier this month to climb and dominate the hardest-ranked ladder for the ever-popular multiplayer game, League of Legends.

He started his journey on May 3, 2022, and plans on hosting a livestream every day for the next 30 days. On the second day of his stay in South Korea, Tyler1 had an exciting experience surrounding a misunderstanding at the hotel he was staying at.

Tyler1 has a misunderstanding at a South Korean hotel

Last month, Tyler made a surprising announcement stating that he would be commencing his next series called the "Autofill to Challenger" series in South Korea. The high-ranking North American jungler and his friend Tarzaned also planned to tag along with him for the month-long trip.

During today's initial moments on stream, Tyler interacted with his viewers and spoke about his first visit to South Korea. While conversing with his fans, the Twitch streamer discussed an amusing incident involving a misunderstanding.

He started by mentioning that Tarzaned had arrived in South Korea and was looking forward to meeting him at the hotel:

"Yeah, and then by the way, also guys, so I went with Tardy (Tarzaned's pet name). Yeah, Tardy is here, he's doing well. Honestly looks like a lot better than last time I had seen him, 2019 TwitchCon."

He continued:

"But anyway, bro! He told us his room number, so I went to his like dorm, I put on my like, bro, I went up to like the peephole just like this."

The 26-year-old League of Legends player put on his signature sunglasses and facemask to show how he dressed up to meet his friend. He then hilariously came super close to the camera to exaggerate his actions.

Tyler added:

"Right and I pressed the doorbell and went right up the peephole. Yeah, it was the wrong number."

Timestamp: 00:07:09

After revealing that he had accidentally gone to a stranger's room at the hotel, the Missouri native regretted his antics and smiled while saying:

"So boys, I might not be at this spot (his current hotel) any longer. Bro, I mistranslated his message on Discord and I went to the f***ing wrong number. Oh my god bro! So I just sat there ringing the door bell and doing that at the peephole, nobody answered or anything, I was like, oh my god."

Tyler1 added that he heard someone taking a picture from inside the room and ran away as he panicked. A few minutes later, he queued for the day's first game.

Fans react to Tyler1's shenanigans

Fans on Reddit had a joyful reaction after learning what Tyler had been up to in his South Korean hotel. Many fans made fun of his height and questioned if he could reach the peephole.

A Redditor pointed out that the streamer managed to find a way to "mistranslate" the numbers.

Tyler1 is one of the biggest League of Legends content creators on the livestreaming platform, with more than 4.8 million followers. He has streamed and played League of Legends for 9,255 hours throughout his Twitch career.

