"I've streamed WoW better than anybody had": Asmongold lashes out at viewers attacking his successful Twitch career

Zack "Asmongold" partook in a bitter conversation with some viewers during his most recent livestream.

When a Twitch viewer questioned the streamer's authenticity and knowledge related to his streaming content, Asmongold lashed out at them. Arguing with the viewers and comparing his content to others, the Austin, Texas-based streamer said:

"I've streamed WoW (World of Warcraft) better than anybody had."

Asmongold confronts a viewer questioning his Twitch streaming career

VOD for the clip begins at 04:08:37

As his livestreams usually go, he spent the initial hours of the broadcast watching videos and interacting with his audience.

The content creator watched and reacted to a video uploaded by World of Warcraft YouTuber Bellular Warcraft.

The 21-minute-long analysis-oriented video talked about the falling player retention metrics surrounding the most successful MMORPG to date.

Soon, a debate about viewership and gaming/streaming content was stirred up between the content creator and his fans, with many opposing Asmongold's opinions and ideas.

After spending around 10 minutes talking about various subjects that were covered in the video, one particular viewer's message in the Twitch chat caught the content creator's attention.

The message read:

"I like that you know a lot about the lore, that's why I watch you play WoW."

Taking slight offense to what the viewer had to say regarding his opinions, Asmongold replied to the fan's comment, saying:

"People want to invalidate my opinion? I am not talking about... I'm not talking about raiding in WoW or Race to World First. I'm just doing Normal."

He started to compare his content with other streamers by adapting a World of Warcraft analogy:

"Here's the difference; I'm talking about streaming on Twitch and I am the World First raider in that and you're in LFR."

LFR means "Looking For Raid" in World of Warcraft terms. It is the easiest way to experience the various raids present in the multiplayer game, whereas World First raiders are the super-elite groups of people in the upper echelons of the player base.

Positioning himself as the premier Twitch streamer, the One True King (OTK) co-founder continued to debate with his fans, saying:

"You are in LFR! I know exactly what I am talking about. That's why my stream is very successful."

He went on to compare his WoW content with other streamers and mentioned that he has provided better content related to the game than anyone else, saying:

"That's why I get way more viewers than anybody else. It's because the other people that stream the game are f***ing boring! That's the facts. That's why whenever they go to play other games, everybody leaves -because nobody wants to watch them!"

Realizing how antagonizing he was sounding during his minute-long rant, the American streamer finished it by saying:

"I'm not being; I am trying not to be an a**hole. Actually, I am being an a**hole, but its f***ing true!"

He continued to watch the video for the next half hour, after which he started to play Lost Ark.

Fans react to Asmongold debating with his viewers

Audiences in the YouTube comment section somewhat agreed with the streamer's take and supported his stance. Some even mentioned how he is the only streamer that makes World of Warcraft an entertaining game to watch.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via AsmongoldClips/YouTube)

Aside from being a well-known gamer, the Twitch streamer is also the co-owner of One True King. He currently has 2.9 million followers on his main Twitch channel and averages around 49k viewers per stream.

