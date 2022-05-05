5 most subscribed streamers on Twitch in 2022

Twitch streamers and content creators have boomed in popularity over the past few years. Several streamers have become a brand of their own after amassing a considerable following.

This list will take a look at the five most subscribed streamers on Twitch, ranked from lowest to highest.

Note: All the data for the streamer's stats and numbers are sourced from the Twitch streamer tracking website, TwitchTracker.

Twitch streamers like Gaules, NICKMERCS, and xQc are the most subscribed content creators on the platform

5) Gaules

Alexandre "Gaules" is a 38-year-old Brazilian Twitch content creator and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro player. He is currently the fifth most subscribed streamer on Twitch.

Gaules has 56,862 subscribers on his main Twitch channel, out of which 38,750 subscribers are paid subs.

He started streaming on Twitch back in January 2018. Over the course of his livestreaming career, Gaules has focused on playing and streaming the tactical FPS game CS:GO and has streamed it for more than 24,000 hours

4) NICKMERCS

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS



Gameday is approaching, need to be dialed & locked. Quick lil clip from last nights festivities, we’re gettin weird with the wingding. Ranked all day into Pro Scrims! See ya soon gang



Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs

#MFAM | #FaZeUp Good afternoonGameday is approaching, need to be dialed & locked. Quick lil clip from last nights festivities, we’re gettin weird with the wingding. Ranked all day into Pro Scrims! See ya soon gang Good afternoon ☀️Gameday is approaching, need to be dialed & locked. Quick lil clip from last nights festivities, we’re gettin weird with the wingding. Ranked all day into Pro Scrims! See ya soon gang 🔥Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs #MFAM | #FaZeUp https://t.co/G9jzc7YnnJ

Nicholas "NICKMERCS" is a household name in the streaming community and is currently the fourth most subscribed content creator on the purple platform.

The 31-year-old influencer is a hardcore gamer and also the co-owner of popular esports organization, FaZe Clan. He kicked off his streaming career during the infancy of Twitch, back when it was known as Justin.tv.

NICKMERCS is known for playing a wide variety of first-person shooter games, and Fortnite is one of his most popular games. He currently has 59,045 active subscribers and more than 6.4 million followers on his Twitch channel.

3) PointCrow

eric pointcrow @PointCrow IT'S HOUR 417 OF THE POINTCROW SUBATHON.



IF WE GET 69,420 TWITCH SUBSCRIBERS BEFORE THE SUBATHON ENDS I WILL GET A TATTOO OF DOODLE < 3 IT'S HOUR 417 OF THE POINTCROW SUBATHON. IF WE GET 69,420 TWITCH SUBSCRIBERS BEFORE THE SUBATHON ENDS I WILL GET A TATTOO OF DOODLE < 3 https://t.co/loZbUXhnqQ

Eric "PointCrow" is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who develops content and plays Nintendo's flagship title, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

PointCrow began streaming on Twitch in January 2019 and averaged around 100 viewers for a while. His popularity soared in April 2022, when he made a massive jump from 2,013 viewers to 4,400 after hosting a subathon.

He is the third most subscribed Twitch streamer, with 67,313 subscriptions. Out of the total subs, he has been gifted 57,667 subscriptions by his fans and 6,185 are Twitch Prime subs.

2) xQc

xQc @xQc THE OWL DAYS WHERE IT ALL BEGANTHE OWL DAYS WHERE IT ALL BEGAN 😌 THE OWL DAYS https://t.co/qip0NRcNdE

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" is one of the most well-liked streamers on the platform and regularly finds himself making headlines.

The former Overwatch professional is the most popular English streamer on the platform and has 95,575 subscribers. This makes him the second most subscribed Twitch streamer.

Aside from playing Overwatch for more than 4,000 hours, xQc has dived into various gaming metas over the course of his online career and has played games like Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Minecraft, Among Us, and Fortnite.

1) Casimito

caze @Casimiro



E a



Vamos assistir JUNTOS em live ao 1º EP de Neymar - O Caos Perfeito antes de todo mundo! Segunda, a partir de 20H você vem comigo na pré-estreia global da série!



#NeymarOCaosPerfeito #NetflixLiberaOCaze Vocês pediram. Eu pedi. O @neymarjr pediu!E a @NetflixBrasil LIBEROU!Vamos assistir JUNTOS em live ao 1º EP de Neymar - O Caos Perfeito antes de todo mundo! Segunda, a partir de 20H você vem comigo na pré-estreia global da série! Vocês pediram. Eu pedi. O @neymarjr pediu!E a @NetflixBrasil LIBEROU! 👀Vamos assistir JUNTOS em live ao 1º EP de Neymar - O Caos Perfeito antes de todo mundo! Segunda, a partir de 20H você vem comigo na pré-estreia global da série!#NeymarOCaosPerfeito #NetflixLiberaOCaze https://t.co/FLuYsqQ6iE

Casimiro "Casimito" is one of the most famous Brazilian streamers and is currently the most subscribed Twitch streamer. At the time of writing, he has 105,825 subscribers, out of which 66,347 are Twitch Prime subs.

Casimito rose to popularity earlier this year after collaborating with football star Neymar Jr. and watching the latter's documentary series on Netflix. During the same stream, Casimito managed to pull in more than 500k concurrent viewers while streaming the first episode of the docuseries.

He mostly plays FIFA on his livestreams and occasionally plays Among Us with his friends.

Edited by Siddharth Satish