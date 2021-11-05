Popular Brazilian streamer Gaules receives a mysterious Twitch ban

In a shocking unfolding of events on November 5, Brazilian Twitch streamer Alexandre "Gaules" Borba was banned from the platform while he was co-streaming the NBA. Gaules is a household name in the world of Twitch, flaunting over three million followers.

Gaules will be back soon

The surprise ban hit the Brazilian streamer while he was co-streaming an NBA match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. Twitch hasn't provided a reason for the ban or how long it will last. It is possible that the ban was a result of a copyright violation.

Meanwhile, Gaules responded to his ban with a popular Brazilian meme, essentially reads "Fans calm."

The streamer tweeted on occasion and seemed confident that he would be unbanned by Twitch in a few hours. He tweeted the same thing with the hashtag "#FreeGau."

Gaules @Gaules

#FreeGau Ta tudo bem Tribo!! O pessoal já esta resolvendo tudo e em breve o canal vai voltar! Fiquem tranquilos que a Era do Medo acabou.. Vai ter Major no Gau Gau! Ta tudo bem Tribo!! O pessoal já esta resolvendo tudo e em breve o canal vai voltar! Fiquem tranquilos que a Era do Medo acabou.. Vai ter Major no Gau Gau!#FreeGau

"It's all right Tribe! The staff is already working everything out and soon the channel will come back!"

Gaules confirmed that his channel would be live within the next day, just in time to stream the pre-match for Furia, a popular Brazilian CS: GO organization.

Gaules @Gaules

O canal deve voltar nas próximas horas!! Amanhã estamos ON 10h pro pré jogo da

Bom descanso Tribo! Amo vcs 💜💜💜 F 😭 Jogasso! Acabei terminando de fazer o jogo eu o @VelhoVamp1 e o @llauqS em uma transmissão moral!O canal deve voltar nas próximas horas!! Amanhã estamos ON 10h pro pré jogo da @FURIA Bom descanso Tribo! Amo vcs 💜💜💜 F 😭 Jogasso! Acabei terminando de fazer o jogo eu o @VelhoVamp1 e o @llauqS em uma transmissão moral!O canal deve voltar nas próximas horas!! Amanhã estamos ON 10h pro pré jogo da @FURIA Bom descanso Tribo! Amo vcs 💜💜💜 https://t.co/iftT74pWns

"The channel should come back in the next few hours!! Tomorrow we are ON 10 am for the pre game of @FURIA. Good rest Tribe! I love you."

Twitch is notorious for handing out bans. An infamous one was that of Dr DisRespect. The reason behind the Two-Time leaving the platform is still under wraps as both parties have sworn to secrecy.

Given its unclear policies, many streamers have opted to switch to YouTube Gaming. The Amazon-owned platform is already under stress from different angles. If these erratic bans keep coming in, it won't be long before the platform is abandoned by its greatest assets.

