Top 5 streamers who got banned by Twitch in 2021 so far

2021 has not been an ideal year for Twitch as a streaming platform, with a range of controversial bans/suspensions being handed out to popular streamers.

Over the past few months, a number of controversial metas have trended on Twitch. These include some s*xually suggestive trends such as the ASMR and the hot-tub stream meta.

Additionally, the platform has also seen a humungous rise in creators who host gambling streams. With so many bans handed out in recent months, the following article looks at the top 5 streamers against that were suspended in 2021.

Five popular streamers who were banned on Twitch in 2021

5) CodeMiko

CodeMiko is one of the most popular virtual streamers on Twitch. In the past year, she has received a total of three bans on Twitch, with the reasoning behind the action still unclear. CodeMiko was initially banned twice in September 2020, with Twitch not revealing the reasons behind the suspensions.

In January 2021, CodeMiko received a 14-day ban which is to date her longest. Once again, no official statement was released, although fans speculated that the ban might have been due to the use of the word “simp.”

4) Disguised Toast

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang initially rose to fame due to his Hearthstone content. In recent years, he has become one of the most recognizable Offline TV content group members. In April 2021, Disguised Toast was banned on Twitch for watching “unmoderated content.”

A PUBG clip where a gamer used a homophobic slur was streamed by Disguised Toast on Twitch, leading to the platform suspending him for a few days. Twitch was criticized for the move by Toast’s supporters as the streamer himself did not use the slur.

3) Mini Ladd

Two specific fans accused Craig "Mini Ladd" Thompson of soliciting inappropriate images from them. The fans were reportedly underage when Mini Ladd sent them inappropriate messages, leading to a lengthy investigation from Twitch.

Mini Ladd is expected to have been banned permanently as his partner status was removed, which generally suggests a permanent suspension. However, considering the nature of the accusations against the streamer, Mini Ladd might be the only person on this list whose suspension has not been criticized by fans.

2) Ibai

Spanish streamer and eSports professional Ibai Llanos, a football enthusiast who has also interacted with Sergio Kun Aguero, Andres Iniesta, and Lionel Messi, was banned on Twitch thrice in 2021.

Ibai was banned in June for a day after he accidentally showed nudity on his channel. His latest ban came on September 28 and was again due to accidentally broadcasting nudity on his stream. This was Ibai’s fourth Twitch ban overall, as his first ban came in May 2020 and lasted for three days.

1) xQc

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, easily the most famous creator on this list, has also been banned twice in 2021 on Twitch. This is in addition to his suspensions on NoPixel’s GTA RP server, and in recent months the streamer has also hosted gambling streams on Twitch.

Regardless, he was banned in July for a day after broadcasting a Tokyo Olympics event. His latest ban, which was meted out on August 15, was also claimed to be due to a DMCA-related offense, although the platform has not revealed the official reason.

