xQc reveals his 90-day subathon is finally in the works

xQc made a ground-breaking announcement during his most recent stream. Back in April 2021, he revealed plans to do a massive subathon and break Ludwig’s record, but kept getting put off.

In a March 21, 2022 stream, Felix revealed that it was still on. It may have taken a while, but it sounds like the streamer has some pretty big plans for the upcoming 90-day subathon.

xQc talked about what awaits in the upcoming subathon

After putting off a subathon that he had first announced nearly a year back, xQc gave his fans reason to cheer. Confirming that it was still on, he said:

“Believe it or not boys, I was setting up stuff for the subathon. I’m very excited, I’m very excited to tell you, I’m pulling the trigger and I’m starting to buy stuff for it.”

His chat immediately exploded with excitement about the announcement. However, explaining why it won't not be happening anytime soon, the streamer said:

“It’s kind of hard to organize because there’s a lot of stuff to do. There’s so much stuff to do for it, but it will be fun.”

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the reveal was that he would be hard capping the subathon at 90 days. Explaining why, he said:

“I’m probably going to hard cap it at 90 days because anything above that is going to be really dumb. That’s going to be the hard cap, for real. Otherwise, it will be too long.”

Time will tell if that cap gets adhered to, however. The streamer wants to ensure never-ending content for the event, and plenty of activities every week, with at least two or three big events each week, and other smaller events throughout the week. He said:

“Just stuff like having a community server for Minecraft, GTA, Rust, community stuff like sub-games, mod games, sub contests, giveaways, viewers fighting for money. Stuff like that. Having mini-tournaments on the fly. You’ll see.”

Social media reacts to xQc planning a major subathon

Reddit came alive with responses to news of the subathon. Subathons are usually very hot topics due to the length of time a streamer is on, and the importance of doing interesting things during that time.

This led to Reddit talking about subathons in general, and how they are only bad when done by lazy streamers. One Redditor brought up a major talking point - millionaires taking money from their fans via streamathons.

When talking about subathons, Ludwig invariably comes up, since he is usually credited for popularizing the subathon. One user brought up Ludwig doing it for charity and being bashed on social media, but another pointed out that Ludwig did it for himself and announced later that he donated half to charity.

While not entirely factual, Ludwig did eventually say he'd give some of his funds to charity (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

However, 90 days is an incredibly long time to stream, even for someone like xQc. Some were concerned about the streamer, while others mentioned that Ludwig seemed to enjoy his subathon.

One user said they’ll believe it when they see it, since a subathon has been talked about on and off again on the xQc channel for a long time now. Despite their skepticism, however, they seemed genuinely excited about it.

While there is still no confirmed date for xQc’s upcoming subathon, it could make for a very interesting 90-day stream if the streamer has his way, with tons of interesting content and numerous ways for his fans to get involved.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee