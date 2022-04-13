Twitch streamer Rich Campbell is given the scare of his life by Cyr on the streets of Venice

Rich Campbell and Cyr’s Twitch content while in Italy has been incredibly entertaining, but a recent stream ended on a fairly interesting note. Rich Campbell was talking about the dark area he was in, and a brief glimmer of someone could be seen down the path. Cyr would come charging down at the streamer out of nowhere, abruptly ending the Twitch stream.

It was certainly a unique way to end a stream, and Rich Campbell put on a great show for his fans as this jumpscare went down.

The dark streets of Venice led to Rich Campbell being jumpscared by Cyr

(Clip begins at 12:46:30)

Rich Campbell had wandered down a dark street in Venice, where all the shops around him were closed. Most of the lane he was standing in was darkened, and the streamer remarked on that before turning his camera forward. He previously remarked that he saw something in a window, but it was likely just his reflection.

Cyr would jump out and scare Rich but disappear back into the darkness, leaving Rich alone.

“It’s just so creepy, with all the mannequins.”

Viewers could see a faint hint of something at the far end of the walkway, though the white jacket gave away that it was most definitely Cyr. Rich Campbell’s breathing picked up when the clap of running footsteps could be heard getting closer to him, and a person, clad in black, except for a brilliant white jacket charged ahead.

From there, the stream paused for several seconds before abruptly cutting out. Fans could only see a black screen from here, with a message in the bottom right reading “Low Bitrate Connection Please Stand By.”

The stream returned briefly, with Rich telling everyone that they were okay and thanking everyone for watching. The stream began to cut out again when Cyr swept his jacket dramatically across the camera.

This was the end of the 12-hour stream, where the friends would travel around Venice together. It was a creative way to end a stream, with his chat absolutely eating it up.

Social media ate up Rich Campbell’s livestream ending

Social media, much like the livestream's viewers, absolutely loved this and the content he and Cyr made throughout the trip. Some users talked about Cyr completing his “assassin” training by jumping Rich in the dark.

As far as content goes, this clip really wowed people, with users praising it as an S-Tier clip and that it would have been great if it weren’t so obvious it was Cyr due to the blindingly white jacket.

Others hoped the two would continue to make content together and appreciated the work the streamers put into the IRL content they churned out while in Italy.

The stream cut out when it did was cinematic brilliance on top of everything, beginning to lag at just the right moment for dramatic effect.

It sounds like many viewers want to see more of the two working together on IRL streams, which could happen in the future. Though their current trip to Italy is coming to an end, this particular stream ended in a perfect way.

Edited by R. Elahi