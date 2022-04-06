"F**k Mizkif!": Rich Campbell familiarizes Italian people with Mizkif

Mathew "Mizkif", the founding member and owner of gaming organization One True King, and his close friend and fellow co-founder, Rich Campbell, often indulge in a war of words. To the latter's misery, the other members of OTK also follow in the footsteps of Miz and mock him. Or at least that's what he thinks and suggests the same via his tweets.

But in an interesting turn of events, Rich Campbell, who is currently exploring the mesmerizing country that is Italy on his tour, appears to be familiarizing Italians with Mizkif in an interesting manner.

Additionally, Rich Campbell also encouraged some eccentric behavior that would surely not please his streamer friend one bit.

Rich Campbell mocks Mizkif during an in-real life stream in Italy

The aforementioned recent stream titled ITALY| Last Day in Rome with Cyr and Andy majorly centered around Rich Campell's adventure through the majestic city of Rome.

Interestingly, while talking about the crevices or "scratch marks" on the road in the walking area, the Twitch streamer goes into detail as to how they might have come to be and that's where things get extremely entertaining for Mizkif, as well as all the fans' of One True King.

Walking around the streets of Rome, Rich Campbell comes across a handful of his Italian origin fans who appear to shout "F**k Mizkif!" after recognizing Rich Campbell.

Of course, the streamer had to chime in. He said:

"Yeah! F**k Mizkif! Yeah! Wooooo! [laughs uncontrollably]"

RichWCampbell laughs after mocking his friend(Images via Twitter/RichWCampbell)

After publicly mocking his close friend, Rich Campbell burst out laughing at the Italian fans' actions and did not seem to stop.

He then went on to mention how the fans and individuals in Italy are some of the best people he has ever met. Rich Campbell highlighted:

"I love those guys. I have to say... the people that I have met in Italy everybody who's like from here...some of the coolest people I've every met while travelling. Like, straight up. I usually don't say that either. But we've met so many cool people here."

Fans react to Rich Campbell taking a dig in Rome on his Italy tour

Fans went absolutely wild during the recent live stream, with many of them spamming every Twitch user's favorite emoticon, i.e. "OMEGALUL" along with using different slang for laughing.

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Images via Twitch/richwcampbell)

A few fans even joined Rich Campbell and his Italian fans and, repeated his ' words in the Twitch chat.

There were also a handful of individuals who prompted people to clip, i.e. make a short video featuring the hysterical act. However, some wondered how the streamer would be reacting to the hilarious incident.

Mizk has recently been busy streaming Reddit's popular community game, r/place, and has become a major part of his recent streams. Although he has been preoccupied with it, it is certain that he did not expect to see this.

