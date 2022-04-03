"They were touching me!": Cyr gets unwanted attention while roaming the streets of Italy in all-white attire

On his Italy trip with streamer Cyr and actor Andy Milonakis, OTK co-founder Rich Campbell caught a humorous moment in the streets on stream.

In the clip, Campbell caught a moment where Cyr was approached by a group of women who were laughing and grabbing at his white coat. Campbell could heard laughing hysterically in the background while Cyr said:

"They were touching me!"

Cyr's outfit attracts attention in Italy

While enjoying their trip to Italy, the OTK streamers were out on the streets of Rome, interacting with the locals and hopping between restaurants and bars when they found themselves in a large crowd. Cyr, sporting a flashy all-white outfit, seemed to attract the attention of a group of women.

The women came up and started talking to the streamer, grabbing his coat and laughing at him, calling the outfit "cocaine white." This caught Campbell's attention, who turned his camera to the scene to catch it on the livestream.

While it may have been slightly uncomfortable for the streamer, he seemed to handle the situation well, laughing it off and joking about it alongside Campbell and Milonakis.

Later on in the stream, he said he might have to wear the outfit more often due to the attention it garnered:

"I have to wear all-white every night now for the rest of my life or else I don't exist."

Fans react to Cyr's funny interaction in Rome

After what was a humorous moment during the streamers' first night in Italy, plenty of reactions from fans poured into the chat on stream. Most were impressed with how popular the streamer was with the ladies in Rome.

Viewers in the Twitch chat got a kick out of the moment during the livestream (Image via Twitch)

There will likely be plenty of great moments to come from the trio's trip to Italy, as they have already had dozens of encounters and interactions with people on the streets, but this was certainly the standout moment of their night out in Rome. They plan on visiting other major cities in Italy, including Naples, Venice, and Florence.

Campbell also teased that this could be the first of many potential international trips that they'll share on stream. If the rest of their Italian adventure spawns similar great moments, it could be a potential goldmine for them.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee