“Do you need a jacket?”: Rich Campbell gets stream sniped IRL and it's super wholesome

What are the odds that Rich Campbell and The Wonton Don would cross paths at the same Venetian pier in the middle of the day? Apparently, it's not zero.

Over the past week and a half, One True King content creators Rich Campbell and Cyr have spent their days traveling and livestreaming their adventures throughout Italy alongside actor and streamer Andrew "Andy" Milokanis.

Then, the unexpected happened. It all started as Andy panned the camera from a shivering Rich to a mysterious stream sniper walking towards them, holding what appeared to be a piece of clothing. But all's well that ends well, as the non-malicious sniper turned out to be none other than Barstool Sports' Donnie “The Wonton Don,” a self-proclaimed cultural cosmonaut:

It was almost as if Donnie was Rich’s guardian angel, as he truly came in clutch with something Rich really needed at that moment:

“Hey Rich, I heard you needed a jacket?”

Rich Campbell and The Wonton Don stumble upon each other

Donnie eventually revealed on Twitter that his sudden guest appearance was not entirely random:

The Wonton Don @DonnieDoesWorld Shoutout @needthatish , a random account that informed me @andymilonakis was live-streaming in Venice. Within the hour I was on a water taxi with him. Very friendly guy. Shoutout @needthatish, a random account that informed me @andymilonakis was live-streaming in Venice. Within the hour I was on a water taxi with him. Very friendly guy. https://t.co/pNLQIBY5wp

It's not like he immediately hopped a plane just to help a friend out either. In the Twitch clip, Donnie introduced himself to the squad and stated that he currently lives in Venice:

“I’m the Wonton Don. I do travel videos for Barstool Sports. I actually live in Venice, for a year. Someone just hit me up, like, dude, Andy’s live streaming.”

Although it wasn't exactly fate, Rich seemed very pleased that Donnie was at the right place at the right time or else he may have shivered for a long time.

When given more context, it doesn't seem to be a chance encounter at all. Donnie replied to Andy's tweet right before ending up on the livestream:

And for the avid The Wonton Don fans out there, they might get to see new types of content from the creator in the near future. He commented about his interest in doing livestreams after explaining how he learned about Andy's whereabouts in Venice:

"I've never done a live stream. I've got to get that set up."

To which Andy happily responded:

"Really? If you need any advice, I got you, bro."

Fans react to Rich Campbell and The Wonton Don's interaction

One fan made note of the fact that Rich is pretty notorious for traveling ill-equipped:

However, many others were in awe of the situation and the unanticipated cameo of their favorite media personality:

A few renounced labeling Donnie as just a stream sniper given his reputation on the internet:

Nonetheless, Rich Campbell and his crew were pleasantly surprised to run into and get to know such a well-renowned traveler in a foreign place. It must be nice to have an on-call tour guide to show them around before their time in Italy is up. In fact, they still have more than ten more days to go.

Edited by Siddharth Satish