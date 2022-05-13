“That’s why I didn’t want to stream” – Mizkif talks about the stream sniping situation in South Korea

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" was joined by her good friend Matthew "Mizkif" as she hosted her first livestream since returning from South Korea.

The One True King (OTK) member's South Korea trip came to an end earlier this month and the streamer group members returned to their regular streams. During a recent broadcast, Mizkif spoke about the stream sniping situation in South Korea and stated that fans ambushing him made him not want to stream.

He shed some light on the matter by saying:

"Chat saw, there were just too many stream snipers, man. Like, at one point; dude, oh my god, chat, that's why I didn't want to stream because I'm just like, I'm not doing this."

Mizkif and Emiru reveal how stream snipers behaved during their South Korean IRL livestream

OTK's South Korean trip was enjoyable for everyone involved and the group members had a fun time while hosting a series of special IRL streams during their stay. After the content creators returned to Austin, Texas, they spoke about some behind-the-scenes stuff.

Mizkif and his friends joined Emiru's stream for an hour and a half and some of them spoke about the South Korean trip. The OTK co-founder mentioned that the stream sniping situation in the country was so bad that it made him not want to stream there.

He carried on with the conversation by adding:

"Like, I got away from America to stream IRL and the fact that there are just so many stream snipers was f***ing annoying and they followed us to the f***ing place!"

The 27-year-old Twitch star stated that he didn't ask his fans to follow him. Emiru then mentioned some of the stream sniper's antics during their stream and how she found it weird, saying:

"Oh and the weirdest thing was when we went to the animal cafe and and like, bunch of the snipers just went along and they were got like..."

Timestamp: 01:46:19

Mizkif interrupted her and pointed out that the stream snipers made him pay for their half at the cafe, saying:

"And then they made me f***ing pay! Like, I literally waited, I waited and I'm like, they're like, your total is 99.75 or something. That's $70 per person and I'm sitting there like, alright. I paused to hear someone in the background hopefully saying I'll pay for mine."

He added:

"But they were all just sitting there just like (acting it out on the stream) and I am like, I didn't even invite you and you're telling me I'm paying for your a**? Which I did, so they're f***ing right, I paid for all of them. Enjoy the show and they all f***ing followed us and were like, 'Thank you so much, you guys want to go for drinks?'"

He concluded the subject by mentioning that he was not interested in hanging out with the stream snipers and went back to his hotel.

Fans react to Mizkif's experience in South Korea

Fans on r/LivestreamFail commented on the snipers' self-awareness and some stated that streamers enable snipers to behave in this fashion.

Some fans found one particular stream sniper to be better than the rest.

Fans also felt that streamers should not entertain stream snipers in any way and not pay for their meals or anything else.

