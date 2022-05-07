“No matter how bad it is, it is going to get worse”: Mizkif and EsfandTV have a message for their fans

Twitch stars Matthew "Mizkif" and EsfandTV's South Korean journey continued during a recent livestream, where the duo had a special message for their viewers.

While the One True King (OTK) co-founding members watched a live street performance, Mizkif started to interact with his viewers.

At first, it looked like the Twitch content creator had a wholesome message, but things took a rather comical turn when his address took on a darker tone.

Esfand too joined in and provided a "wholesome" message for his fans. One particular remark by the streamer struck a note with his fans when the Austin, Texas native stated:

"No matter how bad it is, it is going to get worse, chat."

Mizkif and EsfandTV aim to give some life advice to their fans

The Twitch sensations livestreamed their latest South Korean IRL stream earlier today while roaming the bustling streets of the city late at night.

At the four-hour mark of their stream, the streamer group found an amazing street performer and stopped for a while to listen to the performer's melodic music. While the music was playing in the background, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer started to directly interact with his fans and said:

"Chat, I want you to do right now, is add someone random in chat right now, who maybe having a bad day. I want to let them know that you (Twitch chat) are there for them."

Esfand joined in on the conversation and further said:

"And I want you to let them know that it's going to get worse some day, so this won't be your worst day that you will ever have. So no matter how bad it is, it can always get worse."

Mizkif added more to Esfand's thoughts and mentioned that no matter how bad things were getting for his fans, it might get worse. He continued:

"Puberty is nothing. Wait until you’re in your 20s and your parents kick you out."

Timestamp: 04:11:14

He grinned and the camera panned towards Esfand, who said:

"You think getting kicked out is bad? Imagine losing your job, losing your house, losing your wife, losing your kids, losing your house again because your second wife also took that too."

Miz came to the camera once more and stated:

"Imagine you doing gambling slots and you lose your kid's house, because that is tough!"

Hilariously, Esfand then imitated the statutory warning of popular slots and gambling Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and advised his fans not to gamble.

"You will lose! You will lose, do not gamble!"

The duo's dark yet funny message to their fans came to an end, and they continued to stream for an hour more.

Fans react to the streamers' message

Fans on Reddit joked by saying that Esfand had been homeless in the past and was providing advice from his experience

Some Redditors felt that both streamers would mention Felix "xQc" when talking about gambling.

Many fans questioned Mizkif's eyebrows and its styling.

Mizkif is one of the most popular content creators on the live-streaming platform. His popularity skyrocketed after he announced co-founding the now popular streamer organization OTK with Asmongold, Rich Campbell, and TipsOut.

Edited by Saman