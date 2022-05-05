“That is a very big statement” – Asmongold comments on Warcraft Arclight Rumble's loot box controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" spoke about the monetization methods that the new World of Warcraft mobile game, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will be incorporating.

According to Blizzard Entertainment, the upcoming mobile game will not feature any sort of microtransactions in the form of loot boxes or NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Asmongold was highly skeptical of this idea and thought that Blizzard Entertainment would find a way or two to monetize things in-game to make it more profitable. While reading the developer's statement regarding the monetization structure, the One True King's (OTK) co-founding member stated that:

"That is a very, very big statement."

Asmongold reacts to Blizzard Entertainment's claims of not adding loot boxes to Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Earlier today, Blizzard Entertainment released a public statement mentioning that Warcraft Arclight Rumble will not feature loot boxes or NFTs. The statement caught the Austin, Texas native's eye and he spoke about it during a recent livestream.

The Twitch sensation opened up the public statement on the stream and started by saying:

"Monetization in Warcraft Arclight. In an interview, this statement directly contradicts the information provided by Warcraft Arclight Rumble's..."

When Asmongold noticed that he was reading the wrong paragraph, he switched over and started reading the actual statement, saying:

"This is what Blizzard said in an interview with GamerBraves, Warcraft Arclight Rumble developers made comments regarding the monetization of Blizzard's freshly announced mobile title. According to Art Director Jeremy Collins and Senior Software Engineer Andy Lim, Arclight won't feature loot boxes."

He continued:

"There's no loot boxes or anything like that in the game. I'm not sure if this is true or not. There's no loot box mechanics or anything like that in the game."

After reading the same statement twice, the World of Warcraft gamer stated that it was a very big thing coming from Blizzard themselves. He provided a reason for this by saying:

"Because let's take this out of the question, right? What if there are items that allow you to get the upgrades such as like, lets say, it's like a flask that allows you to, you know, while you have this on you get certain type of experience resource that then allows you to upgrade the item. You see what I am saying?"

He also added:

"What am I going to believe? Am I going to believe a statement by you know, one random engineer or am I going to believe the Google Play Store page that has to legally comply. You see what I'm saying?"

In his closing statements, Asmongold felt that Blizzard Entertainment's stance on mentioning the game features no gacha elements or loot boxes was untrue.

Fans react to Blizzard Entertainment saying that Warcraft Arclight Rumble won't feature loot boxes

Fans in the Twitch streamer's chat were doubtful about Blizzard not adding microtransaction-heavy elements to their upcoming WoW mobile game. Many questioned the game's absence in Belgium's Google PlayStore.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble was announced on May 3, 2022, during a special livestreaming event hosted by Blizzard Entertainment. The long-anticipated WoW Mobile Game is a strategic tower defense game where players can engage in a single-player campaign or dive into an intense player versus player (PvP) battle.

