Blizzard announces Warcraft Arclight Rumble: What to expect, how to sign up for beta, and more

On May 3, Blizzard announced a new game in the Warcraft franchise, Warcraft Arclight Rumble. It will be a free-to-play “tower offense” game for iOS and Android. While there is no release date, the beta is slated to begin soon.

As a combination of a tower defense and strategy game, players will control a faction and do battle on one of several maps.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a “tower offense” mobile game

Warcraft Arclight Rumble will have users collecting over 60 heroes, villains, monsters, and more from within the Warcraft universe. It will feature a single-player campaign, co-op mode, and PVP.

The characters in the game look like gorgeous tabletop miniatures, featuring characters like the Warsong Chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmoore. There will also be regular Troop minis to collect and powerful spells to use.

As far as factions go, there are several to choose from, each with its own abilities and specializations, which fans will undoubtedly see soon. The gameplay seems relatively simple and easy to get into, where gamers gather resources, deploy minis, and focus on pushing into the enemy base and defeating their leader.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble factions

Alliance: (Tirion Fordring, Maiev Shadowsong, Jaina Proudmoore)

Horde: (Grommash Hellscream, Sneed, Cairne Bloodhoof)

Beast: (Charlga Razorflank, Hogger)

Blackrock: (Rend Blackhand, General Drakkisath)

Undead: (Bloodmage Thalnos, Baron Rivendare)

The single-player campaign is said to have over 70 missions at launch, from skirmishes to intense boss battles. Each map has its objectives to be aware of, and it will be easy to play but hard to master.

Fans can also expect cooperative activities like Raids and will be able to join Guilds. PVP will no doubt be a big part of the game and unlock an in-game currency to unlock new minis. It will also have an in-game shop to make purchases, but more information will be available later.

Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, spoke about it in an email.

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard. It’s instantly fun yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”

While the game is not ready to access yet, players in certain regions will be able to join the beta test for it soon. There are two ways they can access the game. They can either go through Battle.net or head to the respective mobile store and pre-register there.

Register for the beta via Battle.net

Head to the game’s website

Sign-in if necessary

Click Pre-Register at the top of the screen

Click Pre-Register again at the bottom of the screen

Otherwise, gamers can head to the Apple or Android stores and search for the game. There is no release date scheduled for Warcraft Arclight Rumble, but the beta should be coming for certain regions soon.

