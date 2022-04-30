Warcraft Mobile is set to be revealed soon: Date, time for all regions, where to watch, and more

A Warcraft Mobile game is on its way to fans of the franchise in 2022. An official announcement regarding the same will be made on May 2022. While there is nothing concrete about what is going to be unveiled yet, fans do know it is going to be a game set in the Warcraft universe.

Warcraft Mobile is getting a major announcement coming next week, what to know

Back in February 2022, Activision Blizzard announced that a Warcraft Mobile game was coming in 2022. The idea was to bring an all-new mobile Warcraft adventure this year. There are reportedly several free-to-play mobile games that are in development in the Warcraft universe, so there’s no telling which one will be announced first.

The actual announcement will be made on May 3, 2022, at 10 AM PT. Below are the times for a variety of other major timezones, so fans don’t miss out on what’s to come.

Warcraft Mobile announcement times

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

7 PM CEST

10:30 PM IST

2 AM JST (May 3, 2022)

There is no word on what this actual game announcement will be. But considering that it is listed in the official email announcement as “Warcraft” and not “World of Warcraft”, there’s a good chance it’s just another mobile game instead of a new World of Warcraft game.

What is on the way for the Warcraft Mobile game? Nothing is certain right now, but fans are excited (Image via Activision Blizzard)

As far as where to watch the event, Activision Blizzard has an official site to watch the Warcraft Mobile reveal. Since Activision Blizzard has made it clear there will be several free-to-play mobile games coming, it’s fair to suggest this will be one of those games.

Since it is scheduled to be an “all-new” adventure, it’s unlikely that fans will see a remake of Warcraft 1, 2, or 3 coming, but it’s also a possibility.

Since the World of Warcraft Twitter account also talked about the announcement, it could be something attached to WoW. Asmongold is personally hoping it will be a Pet Battle App, which will make pet battles immensely better in World of Warcraft.

Activision Blizzard has had a number of announcements coming as of late. Overwatch 2 has begun its Beta Testing on PC, and the World of Warcraft reveal of Dragonflight also got dropped recently.

On the Diablo front, Diablo Immortal is confirmed to have both a PC and mobile release, giving fans plenty of options. So there are tons of huge reveals for Activision Blizzard.

Edited by Saman