Asmongold carries xQc in Overwatch 2 as the latter fails miserably

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" played the trending first-person shooter game Overwatch 2 during a recent livestream.

He teamed up with the former Overwatch pro Felix "xQc" on April 27, 2022, and both of them played a couple of games during the closed beta test.

Zack usually plays the role of a tank, but since xQc joined his game, the latter took on the role of the main tank. The former decided to play the DPS (damage per second) role and picked the automaton hero known as Bastion.

As soon as the Twitch streamer loaded into the game, he locked in the hero and said:

"Alright, easy. Easy, easy, easy, easy! Bastion. It's already decided. I was going to play some other character but I think I'd do Bastion. I'll easily win with Bastion."

Asmongold plays Overwatch 2 with xQc and carries the game

The One True King (OTK) founding member dedicated the entire broadcast to playing Overwatch 2.

Before xQc joined in, he was the main tank of his team and played as Roadhog. But he later decided to diversify his hero pool by playing Bastion as he queued up with the French-Canadian Twitch sensation.

The timestamp for the entire match when Asmongold played with xQc starts at 02:46:26

The World of Warcraft gamer was playing on a new map called Midtown. Midtown is a push-style map where players need to push the objective to its final destination. Teams are divided into attackers and defenders.

The OTK member was on the defending side and was trying his best to stop the opposing team from pushing the objective. There were many epic moments during the match when he made game-winning plays.

One such moment was when the Twitch streamer went head-on against the enemy Bastion, who was trying to hide behind the enemy's main tank, Reinhardt. While playing the game, he aggressively said:

"It's an easy GG (Good Game). Okay, right. Why the f**k do you (Reinhardt) not die! Yes, okay, alright! I killed the Bastion. That means that I'm the superior Bastion. Now we big..."

He was then hilariously killed by the enemy Reinhardt, who charged right into him.

During the final 15 seconds of the game, the Twitch content creator failed to land a perfect ultimate. However, he did manage to pull off a game-winning play during the overtime phase.

After xQc and Asmon's team won the game, both the Twitch stars commended the team member's efforts. xQc said:

"Oh my god! Very nice. Good comms, I like that"

Meanwhile, Asmongold bragged about his win by saying:

"That's how I f**ing win right there."

The Austin, Texas native queued up for another game and was joined by several well-known Overwatch pro players like Seagull and Surefour.

Fans react to Asmongold's epic Overwatch 2 plays

Fans in the Twitch chat were impressed to see the streamer's skills. They cheered the streamer after he carried the game.

Fans reacting after the streamer carried the game (Images via Twitch chat)

Asmongold is one of the biggest content creators on the platform. He has a massive following of 2.9 million fans and averages a concurrent viewership of more than 56k viewers per stream.

Edited by R. Elahi