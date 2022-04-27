“Let’s just move on”: Asmongold provides take on EEvisu cheating on Schooled

Asmongold has provided his thoughts and opinions regarding content creator EEvisu cheating on Schooled. Mizkif’s gameshow made headlines when EEvisu was declared the winner.

After several clips showcasing EEvisu blatantly cheating on the gameshow went viral, the NRG affiliated streamer uploaded a minute-and-a-half-long clip on Twitter apologizing for his actions.

Subsequently, the runner-up, ExtraEmily, was declared the winner of the game show and awarded a cash prize of $50,000.

Asmongold spoke about the controversy during a recent livestream and said the following:

“Yeah, I mean, the guy (EEvisu) is a piece of s**t for cheating. I am glad that he at least admitted up to it, and I think let’s just move on.”

Asmongold talks about EEvisu cheating on Schooled

The World of Warcraft gamer hosted a broadcast on April 27 and streamed for eight hours. During the first half, the Twitch streamer reacted to some viral content on the internet while interacting with his fans.

As he was browsing Twitter to look at some trending topics, a viewer bought up Mizkif’s show and its controversy. At first, Asmon was confused about the whole thing, but it later struck him.

He started by saying:

“Wait, what drama on Reddit? I’m a little bit confused. Yeah, what is this? Yeah, probably the game show. Oh, people cheating on Mizkif’s show?”

The Twitch star called out EEvisu for blatantly cheating on Mizkif’s game show and was glad that the latter apologized for his actions.

Timestamp: 04:28:05

The Austin, Texas native continued:

“Yeah, I think let’s just move on. That’s my perspective on it. It’s like, alright, you cheated. You are a piece of s**t for cheating. Thank you for admitting it, and let’s just move on and not deal with this again.”

Asmongold has expressed his frustration regarding participants cheating on One True King’s (OTK) game shows in the past. Speaking on the same subject, the co-founding member of the streamer organization mentioned:

“Yeah, we had another cheater again. Like, I know it’s a massive f***ing surprise. At least he admitted it. The thing is, he admitted it after it was proven almost beyond the shadow of a doubt that he was cheating, and so it’s not like he just grew a conscience overnight.”

The online sensation then made a sarcastic remark:

“I think people grew a little bit of evidence overnight, and then somehow he grew a conscience after that. So, that’s really what happened.”

He spoke about participants cheating on the OTK affiliated quiz show for a few more minutes.

Fans react to streamer’s take

Followers on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail spoke about EEvisu’s actions.

Redditors discussed how EEvisu admitted to cheating on a particular question.

Other reactions were along these lines:

After the latest episode of Mizkif’s game show Schooled concluded, the OTK co-founder stated that he was done hosting his $50,000 quiz show and is now over it.

