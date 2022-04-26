Mizkif ends his $50K quiz show "Schooled" after yet another cheating scandal

Mizkif seemed to be done with his quiz show “Schooled” after another cheating scandal hit the game show. In the competition, $50K was up for grabs and originally, NRG’s EEvisu was declared the winner. However, it has come to light that he cheated at least once. Consequently, the other grand finalist, Emily was officially declared the winner.

EEvisu claimed via Twitter that he cheated on Mizkif’s show, but according to many on the internet, they already knew and weren’t shocked to hear the declaration.

EEvisu admits to cheating during Mizkif’s “Schooled” series

Right after the tweet by EEvisu was made, nl_Kripp on Twitch showed it during his Hearthstone stream. In the Twitch show by Mizkif, he looked up the answer to “Who wrote the social contract,” and viewers could see him looking at a screen before answering the question.

Kripp spoke about it briefly on Twitch, showing the tweet for everyone to see before returning to Hearthstone.

“The dude that won Schooled just tweeted that he’s sorry, and he cheated. Well, did my part! You’re welcome, world. It was nine minutes ago. We knew! We knew.”

After the stream, EEvisu took to Twitter to discuss this in a video after seeing all the comments and accusations of cheating.

“Down the stretch there, I did succumb to a little bit of temptation. I guess my homie knew, realized I was struggling right there, especially against Emily.”

The streamer admitted he was upset about questions he knew the answers to being discarded and was starting to struggle against Emily. As to how he cheated, he addressed that as well.

“I did get the answer sent to me, I looked over, and I saw the, uh, prompt, and I was like, ‘Well s**t, I think my math is wrong anyway’, and it ended up being wrong, so I just wrote down the right answer.”

EEvisu apologized for cheating on Mizkif’s show, but he’s far from the first person to do it in the first place.

“You know, I apologize, it was one of those things, where you’re kinda just so close to the end, done a pretty good job, you just succumb. I succumb, I admit it, I’m sorry about that.”

As per Twitch chat, this show may be done forever (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

The streamer decided they wanted a clean conscience about the whole affair and admitted his wrongdoing on Twitter in front of everyone. Mizkif stated he’s over the show and it’s done, but only time will tell if that is true.

Twitter reacts to EEvisu’s admission of guilt

Not everyone is willing to overlook the admission of cheating and shrug it off. However, members of OTK replied to the tweet, saying there were no hard feelings and appreciated EEvisu owning up to the wrongdoing.

Esfand @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork



No hard feelings and thanks for owning up to it! @extraemilyy Everyone makes mistakes sometimes and it can be hard to not give in to temptation when there's something so big on the line, appreciate you being honest about it and coming clean.No hard feelings and thanks for owning up to it! @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Everyone makes mistakes sometimes and it can be hard to not give in to temptation when there's something so big on the line, appreciate you being honest about it and coming clean. No hard feelings and thanks for owning up to it!

Tips Out @TipsOutBaby @EEvisu @OTKnetwork



Best of luck in all endeavors @extraemilyy Appreciate you making this video. We all make mistakes; it’s how we respond to those mistakes that defines us.Best of luck in all endeavors @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Appreciate you making this video. We all make mistakes; it’s how we respond to those mistakes that defines us. Best of luck in all endeavors 🙏

However, this led to some asking if that’s the general opinion at OTK, despite them repeatedly saying that cheating is not allowed on this game show.

Jdoubled @JdoubledJd @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Is this an OTK mandated opinion or what? Cheating is not ok it was said about 12 times during the show @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Is this an OTK mandated opinion or what? Cheating is not ok it was said about 12 times during the show

Jdoubled @JdoubledJd @AlexWiehage @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Your right I would just hate to see it brushed over for some reason or another @AlexWiehage @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Your right I would just hate to see it brushed over for some reason or another

One person thought Esfand’s comment was to get some of the hate off the streamer who cheated. Another reply said it was deserved for knowingly cheating on a game show.

Bee @BeezaYU @JdoubledJd @AlexWiehage @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy I think the only reason they are making these replies is to make sure he doesn’t get too much hate but idk 🤷🏻‍♂️ @JdoubledJd @AlexWiehage @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy I think the only reason they are making these replies is to make sure he doesn’t get too much hate but idk 🤷🏻‍♂️

zdfxgfc @Zdfxgfc @BeezaYU @JdoubledJd @AlexWiehage @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy He deserves the hate, he got invited to a show they emphasised hundreds of times not to cheat, he acts very weird when they were asked to turn around, then calls his parents and brags about how they helped him... wonder If he would’ve taken the 50k if he never got a lsf thread @BeezaYU @JdoubledJd @AlexWiehage @EsfandTV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy He deserves the hate, he got invited to a show they emphasised hundreds of times not to cheat, he acts very weird when they were asked to turn around, then calls his parents and brags about how they helped him... wonder If he would’ve taken the 50k if he never got a lsf thread

While Mizkif may have canceled the show, for now, some users speculated whether it would be possible to check the answers should the show return. For example, on the math questions. Others said that cheating isn’t a mistake. It’s something people willingly do. However, one Twitter user offered up the definition of a “mistake” to end that argument.

username @heroweneedjp @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy I'm gonna be honest and say that if the show continues it needs people that can check the math on the math question. Theres been other times people had a right answer and questionable math to go with it. @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy I'm gonna be honest and say that if the show continues it needs people that can check the math on the math question. Theres been other times people had a right answer and questionable math to go with it.

One solution is to have everyone install a program like Teamviewer to make sure nobody is cheating. There are ways to diminish the possibility of people cheating.

Hankypanky @Hankypanky15 @TipsOutBaby @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Just force contestants to temp. install something like teamviewer. "But then none will participate". Just have a small prizepool every show for third, second and first place. Make them want to participate. @TipsOutBaby @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Just force contestants to temp. install something like teamviewer. "But then none will participate". Just have a small prizepool every show for third, second and first place. Make them want to participate.

Some forgave the streamer, while others were glad the actual winner ultimately got the money.

eU Bear @BearUNLV @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Tough to hear this although I'm glad to hear you doing this publicly and Emily being crowned the winner. @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Tough to hear this although I'm glad to hear you doing this publicly and Emily being crowned the winner.

npc_take @npc_take @EEvisu @OTKnetwork

Not just behind the screen. @extraemilyy Respect for coming out directly here.Not just behind the screen. @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Respect for coming out directly here. Not just behind the screen.

Bee @BeezaYU @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Yeah im just gonna be honest, im glad the actual winner is getting all that mone and maybe its just me but this video is only happening because he got caught nothing genuine about it after he “talked to the guys” would have walked away with the 50k if he could 🤦🏻‍♂️ @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Yeah im just gonna be honest, im glad the actual winner is getting all that mone and maybe its just me but this video is only happening because he got caught nothing genuine about it after he “talked to the guys” would have walked away with the 50k if he could 🤦🏻‍♂️

At least one Twitter user was disappointed by the apology, pointing to the video's jump cut.

Samsara @Senjumaruu @BeezaYU @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Saddest part is he had to jumpcut the apology, which kind of proves that he also has to act when saying sorry. I swear these people must be a pain to deal with off cam. @BeezaYU @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy Saddest part is he had to jumpcut the apology, which kind of proves that he also has to act when saying sorry. I swear these people must be a pain to deal with off cam.

yellowspaghet @LeOrigLayneeBug @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy This isn’t temptation, but twitter will buy this anyways. You cheated for several episodes, not just the last and it definitely wasn’t just the math question. You’re confessing because there is now irrefutable evidence and would have walked away otherwise. @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy This isn’t temptation, but twitter will buy this anyways. You cheated for several episodes, not just the last and it definitely wasn’t just the math question. You’re confessing because there is now irrefutable evidence and would have walked away otherwise.

yellowspaghet @LeOrigLayneeBug @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy The whole apology is carefully worded that reeks of damage control and sending just the right message and yet it doesn’t even make sense. You had someone “send you” the answer for just one math question? Only a “little” temptation when you’ve been called out for a pattern? @EEvisu @OTKnetwork @extraemilyy The whole apology is carefully worded that reeks of damage control and sending just the right message and yet it doesn’t even make sense. You had someone “send you” the answer for just one math question? Only a “little” temptation when you’ve been called out for a pattern?

The OTK Twitter announced that Emily officially won season 2, alongside a very poignant Jan-Jacques Rousseau quote.

"The truth brings no man a fortune."

OTK @OTKnetwork



Your REAL Season 2 Schooled winner is... #OTKSchooled



WOOOOOO “The truth brings no man a fortune.” - Jean-Jacques RousseauYour REAL Season 2 Schooled winner is... @extraemilyy !! 🥳🥳WOOOOOO “The truth brings no man a fortune.” - Jean-Jacques RousseauYour REAL Season 2 Schooled winner is... @extraemilyy!! 🥳🥳🏆 #OTKSchooled WOOOOOO https://t.co/lLi9bWb3k2

Unfortunately, EEvisu is not the first cheater the game has seen and won't be the last on a game show. Mizkif seemed frustrated with how things turned out, at least in the text chat. There’s no telling if there will be another season Schooled.

