Mizkif ends his $50K quiz show "Schooled" after yet another cheating scandal

Mizkif seemed to be done with his quiz show “Schooled” after another cheating scandal hit the game show. In the competition, $50K was up for grabs and originally, NRG’s EEvisu was declared the winner. However, it has come to light that he cheated at least once. Consequently, the other grand finalist, Emily was officially declared the winner.
EEvisu claimed via Twitter that he cheated on Mizkif’s show, but according to many on the internet, they already knew and weren’t shocked to hear the declaration.
EEvisu admits to cheating during Mizkif’s “Schooled” series
Right after the tweet by EEvisu was made, nl_Kripp on Twitch showed it during his Hearthstone stream. In the Twitch show by Mizkif, he looked up the answer to “Who wrote the social contract,” and viewers could see him looking at a screen before answering the question.
Kripp spoke about it briefly on Twitch, showing the tweet for everyone to see before returning to Hearthstone.
“The dude that won Schooled just tweeted that he’s sorry, and he cheated. Well, did my part! You’re welcome, world. It was nine minutes ago. We knew! We knew.”
After the stream, EEvisu took to Twitter to discuss this in a video after seeing all the comments and accusations of cheating.
“Down the stretch there, I did succumb to a little bit of temptation. I guess my homie knew, realized I was struggling right there, especially against Emily.”
The streamer admitted he was upset about questions he knew the answers to being discarded and was starting to struggle against Emily. As to how he cheated, he addressed that as well.
“I did get the answer sent to me, I looked over, and I saw the, uh, prompt, and I was like, ‘Well s**t, I think my math is wrong anyway’, and it ended up being wrong, so I just wrote down the right answer.”
EEvisu apologized for cheating on Mizkif’s show, but he’s far from the first person to do it in the first place.
“You know, I apologize, it was one of those things, where you’re kinda just so close to the end, done a pretty good job, you just succumb. I succumb, I admit it, I’m sorry about that.”
The streamer decided they wanted a clean conscience about the whole affair and admitted his wrongdoing on Twitter in front of everyone. Mizkif stated he’s over the show and it’s done, but only time will tell if that is true.
Twitter reacts to EEvisu’s admission of guilt
Not everyone is willing to overlook the admission of cheating and shrug it off. However, members of OTK replied to the tweet, saying there were no hard feelings and appreciated EEvisu owning up to the wrongdoing.
However, this led to some asking if that’s the general opinion at OTK, despite them repeatedly saying that cheating is not allowed on this game show.
One person thought Esfand’s comment was to get some of the hate off the streamer who cheated. Another reply said it was deserved for knowingly cheating on a game show.
While Mizkif may have canceled the show, for now, some users speculated whether it would be possible to check the answers should the show return. For example, on the math questions. Others said that cheating isn’t a mistake. It’s something people willingly do. However, one Twitter user offered up the definition of a “mistake” to end that argument.
One solution is to have everyone install a program like Teamviewer to make sure nobody is cheating. There are ways to diminish the possibility of people cheating.
Some forgave the streamer, while others were glad the actual winner ultimately got the money.
At least one Twitter user was disappointed by the apology, pointing to the video's jump cut.
The OTK Twitter announced that Emily officially won season 2, alongside a very poignant Jan-Jacques Rousseau quote.
"The truth brings no man a fortune."
Unfortunately, EEvisu is not the first cheater the game has seen and won't be the last on a game show. Mizkif seemed frustrated with how things turned out, at least in the text chat. There’s no telling if there will be another season Schooled.