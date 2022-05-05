Watch: Emiru, Esfand, and others burst out laughing as meerkat ends Mizkif's IRL livestream

Emiru, Esfand, Mizkif, and others are currently on a trip to South Korea. While on their trip, the OTK streamers are livestreaming their experiences.

One hilarious moment came when the group stopped at a meerkat cafe. Miz put a backpack containing all of his streaming equipment on the floor. One of the meerkats came up to the backpack, and all the streamers started laughing. The meerkat then started digging around and accidentally shut the stream off.

"Dude, he's trying to end the stream."

Emiru, Esfand, and others laugh as meerkat turns off Mizkif's stream

Miz and a few other members of OTK are currently on a trip to South Korea. They are taking the opportunity to IRL stream everything they do while on their trip. This includes things like walking out on the streets, visiting restaurants, and other attractions, and of course, interacting with stream snipers.

One of the stops they made during their first day in South Korea was a meerkat cafe. It is a shop where people can order drinks while petting and playing with live meerkats.

While the streamers were sitting on the floor and petting a few of the meerkats, Mizkif set down his backpack that contained all the equipment for the IRL stream. A meerkat started pawing at the bag, seemingly trying to dig into it.

It eventually got on top of the bag and started hitting the touchscreen monitor. Emiru said that the meerkat must be trying to turn off the stream. Sure enough, the meerkat hit a button, and the stream abruptly ended. That concluded Miz's stream for the day, as the next time the gang went live was later that night on Esfand's Twitch channel.

There were some other good moments, such as a quarantined cat at the cafe where the chat spammed Mizkif to rescue it and bring it home. That would've likely been a bad idea, as Miz explained on Esfand's stream that night.

Fans react to Mizkif's stream being turned off by a meerkat

Many viewers of the stream on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit felt that the OTK crew's first stream in South Korea was entertaining.

Others said that the meerkat turning the stream off was as perfect an end to the stream as they could expect.

IRL streams have made a comeback. Many travel restrictions put in place during the pandemic have been lifted, and it has likely created a newfound interest in viewers to watch this kind of content. OTK has been leading the way for IRL streams lately, with Rich Campbell and Cyr's trip to Italy previously and now Miz, Emiru, and Esfand in South Korea.

Edited by Siddharth Satish