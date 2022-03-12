Twitch streamer Esfand’s attempt to work out ends in calamity as he breaks his stream

Esfand, a popular Twitch streamer and member of the streamer group One True King (OTK), has been participating in a subathon that he started in mid-February. A subathon is where a streamer lets viewers donate money to increase the length of the stream, but unlike other subathons held in the past, this one has no definitive end.

While the subathon has been running, Esfand has had a normal routine of going to the gym to work out and then going home to stream from his setup. When he goes to the gym, he uses a portable camera that connects to his stream, that way he can freely move around the gym and work out while still being on camera.

While he has had some technical difficulties with the portable setup, it works well enough for viewers to see the streamer lift some weights.

Esfand's stream breaks down while working out

During his latest visit to the gym, the streamer was on a weight machine that would help him exercise his arms.

After setting up his camera on top of the machine, he did one full motion of pulling the bar towards his chest and slowly easing it back down. As he eased the bar down, he was about to say something to the stream, but was cut short by a loud metal bang that came from the machine.

"If I put my-" *BANG*

As the loud noise rang out, the camera on top of the machine started to fall, and because Esfand was unable to reach it in time, it assumably fell to the ground. But before the camera hit the ground, the live feed cut off, leaving viewers to stare at a still image of the last thing the device captured.

Viewers react to Esfand's stream breaking down

Despite being an unfortunate event, users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with some throwing in a few jokes about the moment.

With yet another hilarious moment coming from the streamer's visit to the gym, we can definitely expect more in the future.

