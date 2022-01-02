"God Gamer": Esfand hilariously watches Dark Souls character fall off cliff moments after wishing for it

Twitch streamer Sukhbeer “EsfandTV” Brar was involved in a hilarious incident with a Dark Souls non-player character (NPC) during a recent livestream.

Esfand was playing the storyline mode on Dark Souls, an action-role playing game known for its high level of difficulty. The streamer found himself up against an NPC that he initially had no reason to attack.

However, Esfand attacked the NPC, who obviously defended himself. The streamer ended up being killed by the character four times before the NPC hilariously jumped to his own death.

Esfand gets what he wished for as Dark Souls character falls off cliff after killing him four times

Esfand was playing the story mode on Dark Souls. He found himself in a cliffside location and ended up attacking the storyline character in question. Once he delivered the first blow, the character defended himself and proved too strong for the streamer.

The NPC in question had "legendary" armor and a sword, and ended up killing Esfand four times. As one would expect, the streamer got frustrated and tried a variety of ways to fight back. His Twitch viewers watched on as he managed to get himself killed a total of four times within a few minutes.

Esfand then claimed that he had an idea - he wanted to throw the NPC off the cliff. However, the NPC ended up jumping off the cliff on his own, right after killing the streamer for the fourth time!

“I got an idea, I got an idea. I am gonna push him off. Wait, did he just jump off? Did he just jump off? Wait, he just, wait what?”

Esfand burst into laughter and ended up giving the player a standing ovation. He commented “god gamer” twice and could not believe his luck. As it turned out, the streamer also missed out on the legendary loot as the NPC had simply jumped off the cliff. He roamed around the location for some more time before realizing that he had no way to acquire the loot.

The 30-year-old eventually continued with the livestream and found himself fighting more opponents. Esfand is a World of Warcraft streamer who regularly plays other games such as GTA V, League of Legends, PUBG, as well as the Dark Souls and the Madden series. He currently has 997k followers on Twitch along with around 4.8k subscribers.

