"I'm just getting owned": Esfand's mod Soycrates jump scares him during Phasmophobia with Maya Higa

Twitch streamer Soyrates struck fear into the heart of popular content creator and OTK member Esfand, who was playing Phasmophobia with fellow streamer Maya Higa.

Esfand already felt quite scared while experiencing the co-op psychological horror title. However, it got even worse for the American streamer when his visiting mod gave him quite a scare during the stream.

Soycrates jump scares Esfand when the latter is already getting spooked in Phasmophobia

In a recent stream, Esfand and Maya Higa joined forces to play Phasmophobia, a 4 player co-op psychological horror game, where players take up the role of paranormal investigators in a haunted location to search for ghostly activities.

For the most part, Maya Higa was rather fine with playing the scary game as she tackled the tasks without much fear. However, the same can't be said for Esfand who looked like he wasn't enjoying getting spooked so much.

At many junctions in the game, fans saw him screaming and trying to calm himself down when he got jump scared. These moments even forced Maya Higa to question what was happening with her partner.

"I am death. I hear nothing. This is what- why are you yelling?"

However, things got worse for the 30-year-old, when a hooded figure showed up behind him near his room's door. His Twitch chat even warned him that someone was standing behind him. But, it looked like he didn't get the warning after all.

After one of the haunted spirits killed him in the game, Esfand sat in silence, when the hooded figure slowly moved closer to him. When the "ghost" was close enough to him, he turned around, only to be shaken to his core by the figure's presence.

Suddenly, the hooded figure burst into laughter, revealing a female voice, when Esfand realized that he had been pranked by someone. The "ghost" then removed the blanket to reveal that it was none other than streamer Soycrates, who also works as a moderator for Esfand.

Esfand then laughed off his frightening moment and exclaimed how he had been getting scared by both the game and his friend as well.

"You scared the s*** out of me. I'm just getting owned from every direction."

Also Read Article Continues below

Both the streamer and his Twitch chat laughed off this hilarious prank from Soycrates, and this clip should surely crack the best pranks on Twitch streams in 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan