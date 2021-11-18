Maya Higa’s Alveus Sanctuary goat cam stream goes wrong in the most hilarious way possible

Recently, Maya Higa’s Alveus Sanctuary posted a “goat-cam” stream that started off in the most hilarious way possible.

Maya Higa started the Alveus non-profit organization earlier this year. The organization functions as an exotic wildlife sanctuary and virtual education center and has raised over $600k for the initiative so far.

The Alveus Sanctuary recently posted multiple goat-cam streams on Twitch, leading to some hilarious moments. Among them was when the two goats began chasing their caretaker after he had fed them.

Maya Higa’s Alveus Sanctuary goats hilariously chase their caretaker after being fed

The two goats have been part of the Alveus Sanctuary for a few months now. Recently, the organization decided to put up a GoPro camera on them to stream their activities. The creative live streams led to some hilarious results, with the two goats initially being given a “tour” of the facility.

Twitch streamer Maya, the founder of Alveus, also featured in the live stream. The two goats explored the area and were seemingly having a good time. However, after their caretaker fed them, it seemed as if the two were not done with their meal. The caretaker initially began to walk away, only to be followed by the goats.

Upon realizing that the two animals had no intention of leaving him alone, the caretaker broke into a sprint in order to escape them. However, the two baby animals decided to run after the caretaker, who was obviously much quicker. The camera fell to the ground within seconds as the stream was interrupted prematurely.

Alveus Sanctuary was forced to stop the live stream. Additionally, it seems as if Maya’s organization did not have a spare GoPro camera that could be mounted on the goats. The camera malfunction may have resulted in an entertaining live stream ending prematurely. However, it happened in the most hilarious way possible, as the above clip suggests.

The clip has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where it was upvoted 350 times within the first seven hours. The clip led to some hilarious responses from viewers and has been viewed more than 11k times since being posted.

