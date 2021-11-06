“Do I raise my hand?”: Maya reacts as she is denied a bathroom break during Twitch Rivals stream

Twitch streamer Maya Higa was bewildered on-camera after she was denied permission to go to the bathroom during the Twitch Rivals event.

Blaire "QTCinderella," who was conversing with Maya, joked that she would probably get in trouble for bringing it up. However, Maya proceeded to ask the staff as she had been feeling uncomfortable for a while. She was ultimately denied permission, spawning a series of comments from the Livestream Fail subreddit.

Viewers compare Twitch Rivals to an "Amazon warehouse" after Maya is denied a bathroom break

Wildlife conservationist and Twitch streamer Maya Higa, was present at the Twitch Rivals tournament that took place this week. She was streaming the event live and conversing with attendee Blaire "QTCinderella."

She suddenly expressed a need to use the bathroom and asked QTCinderella if she had to raise her hand to get the attention of one of the staff members there. Blaire replied in jest that Maya would probably get in trouble for doing so.

Eventually, Maya managed to converse with the event staff during her stream and was told that she could not go to the bathroom. Her chat immediately erupted into laughter at her request being denied.

Maya seemed to get slightly confused, explaining to her stream that she really needed to go to the bathroom. Viewers in her chat joked that she should do "the gamer thing and pee in a bottle."

Another staff member approached Higa. While their conversation was unintelligible, people could make out that he was explaining that she would not be able to go at that moment. The staff member dipped out and returned after a while, engaging in another conversation that was inaudible to viewers.

Maya Higa then explained that the staff member told her she would have to take an interview first. Only after that would she be able to stop by the bathroom.

After the clip hit the Livestream Fail subreddit, many satirically began calling the place an "Amazon warehouse" in reference to how the company continually denies its warehouse workers bathroom breaks. In addition to that, Twitch is owned by Amazon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Maya's need to go to the bathroom was unfortunately timed, commenters did not miss an opportunity to dunk on the company.

Edited by Siddharth Satish