With Amazon bringing Twitch local pricing, could Prime Gaming come to India soon?

Amazon recently unveiled localized pricing for Twitch India, which has led fans to wonder about the possibility of Prime Gaming entering the country.

Twitch, the streaming platform run by Amazon, is popular worldwide but has always lacked support in India. With the absence of an Indian server and an international payment method, the platform came second to YouTube in gaming content and lacked the presence of an Indian content creator or audience.

However, that has changed recently, with Amazon focusing on growing its platform in India, as well as its e-commerce offerings and entertainment services.

Amazon introduces localized pricing to boost Twitch presence in India

Amazon has a massive presence in India. Its e-commerce site is arguably the most popular place for online shopping. From the cinematic content platform, Prime Video, to smart home devices like the Echo and Firestick, Amazon has a presence in multiple sectors in India. However, the tech giant was absent from one of the world’s biggest video game content consumer bases.

Even though Twitch is accessible, there was neither content by Indian content creators nor content that appealed to the Indian audience. This void gave the opportunity for content platforms such as Booyah by Garena to prosper.

However, in recent months, Amazon has dedicated resources to improve the presence of twitch in India. Two new servers for Twitch were launched in Mumbai and Chennai earlier this month, and Twitch also introduced localized pricing for the platform.

Twitch Indian Streamers! Get ready for the localized sub pricing for India.https://t.co/GIduFbaZXM pic.twitter.com/HrXw14NDh4 — Twitch India (@TwitchTVIndia) July 22, 2021

Localized pricing for Twitch reduced the prices substantially, introduced prices in INR instead of USD, and added extra payment methods. This not only entices the Indian audience to check out the content but also Indian content creators to put their work on the platform.

With Amazon dedicating resources to the development of its presence in the country’s gaming demographic, fans are wondering about the possibility of Prime Gaming entering the country.

Could Prime Gaming come to India soon?

Prime Gaming is an additional benefit for Amazon Prime members, which includes in-game content for games, free games to download and a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.

Even though Amazon Prime has a massive user base in India, it has never offered Prime Gaming, limiting itself to only Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Delivery for the e-commerce website.

With Amazon’s active effort to grow Twitch in India, the company could also bring Prime Gaming to the Indian audience as well.

Edited by Gautham Balaji