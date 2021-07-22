Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are free for Prime Gaming members: How to claim, dates, and more

Prime Gaming members can now get their hands on free copies of both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

Battlefield 1 (PC Origin) is free on Prime Gaming https://t.co/4Mp838IJEC pic.twitter.com/9hxIXcyHxm — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 21, 2021

After Prime Gaming gave away Battlefield 4 for free in June, there were rumors about subsequent Battlefield games also being given away in the same manner. This comes as the release of the new Battlefield title from EA and DICE this year, Battlefield 2042, draws near.

The free copies of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are surely an attempt to capitalize on the current hype for Battlefield 2042 and potentially bring more newcomers to the franchise on board.

How to get Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V free with Prime Gaming

Battlefield 1 is free to claim for Prime Gaming members from today until August 4, while Battlefield V will be up for grabs from August 2 to October 1.

Battlefield V will be free on Prime Gaming starting August 2nd https://t.co/lOp3vFSw2O — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 21, 2021

Users will have to go through these steps to claim free copies of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V:

If not done already, the user has to sign up for Prime Gaming, which can be done here.

Next, they have to sign in to the new account.

Then they need to choose the ‘Games and Loot’ option from the main menu.

Scrolling down, users need to select the ‘Games with Prime’ section.

Now, players need to search ‘Battlefield 1’ or ‘Battlefield V’.

They can then download and play the free game(s).

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime subscribers in India cannot avail these offers since Prime Gaming is not available in India. Users can check this page to see which regions Prime Gaming is available in.

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are both great FPS titles providing the quintessential Battlefield experience with grand battles, including infantry and vehicle combat in large detailed maps.

Battlefield 1

For players interested in the game, here's the game description for Battlefield 1:

“In a true multiplayer sandbox experience, take to the skies and engage in high-octane dogfights through treacherous landscapes, or have a battleship obliterating the coast from the sea, and engage in some of the biggest battles ever seen as empires clash for supremacy.”

Battlefield V

The game description for Battlefield V reads:

“Players’ soldiers can now tow stationary weapons, build fortifications, and repair war-torn structures to turn the battlefield to the player’s advantage. Whether dragging a squad mate to safety or shooting a grenade out of the sky, players will forge a deeper connection to the ever-evolving world around them and achieve victory against the toughest odds. With the freedom to adapt and evolve the battlefield in new and unseen ways, the battlefield will never be the same.”

