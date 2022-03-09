Esfand's workout stream filled with hilarious technical glitches, fans left in splits

Esfand is one of the larger streamers on Twitch, with over one million followers on the platform. On top of his large audience, he is also a member of the streamer group One True King (OTK), a bunch of top creators on Twitch that all collaborate on and off stream.

For the last 20 days, Esfand has been streaming non-stop in an event called a "subathon," where viewers can donate money to add to how long the stream will continue to go on. In the past, popular creators like VTuber Ironmouse and the now YouTube streamer Ludwig have hosted their own versions, but this streamer is doing his a bit differently.

With Ludwig's, he ended the subathon after a month, due to it running much longer than he ever anticipated, but Esfand's subathon has no set date to end, meaning that as long as viewers keep donating, he will keep streaming.

One of the things he has done while participating in the subathon is streaming himself at the gym, showcasing the boxing workouts that he does with his personal trainer. However, during his latest trip to the gym, it seemed like his equipment was having some issues, resulting in some hilarious glitches being caught on camera.

Esfand's streaming setup has some hilarious glitches

In the clip above, Esfand practices his punches as the camera starts to stutter. Suddenly, the streamer is right in front of the camera looking at his chat, and as soon as he appeared, the image became cluttered. This is truly a "blink and you'll miss it" moment that had many laughing.

A similar occurrence happened when the streamer was in his car preparing to drive back to his house. While discussing the latest content that OTK is making, his stream stopped right as he was about to finish his sentence, creating a perfectly timed technical screw-up.

"I will say this about the exciting stuff we're working on-"

Many users on Reddit shared jokes about the first clip, relating how fast he was to other incredibly quick characters in TV shows.

The hilarious instance drew plenty of riveting reactions from viewers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul