“Apparently they have security cameras”: Emiru shares how Mizkif got caught sneaking her into a gym without membership

Twitch streamer and cosplayer Emily "Emiru" shared a hilarious story during one of her recent livestreaming where she revealed how her good friend and One True King's (OTK) co-founding member, Matthew "Mizkif" snuck her into his gym without Emiru having a proper membership.

Going on to mention the comical details regarding this story, the Twitch streamer mentioned how the gym authorities caught the duo sneaking around the gym when she said:

"Apparently they have security cameras."

Emiru got caught sneaking into Mizkif's gym without membership

VOD for the clip begins at 00:30:56

The Twitch content creator had begun her daily livestream and had been live for about half an hour, where she was catching up with the viewers and audiences present in her Twitch chat. Talking about various events in her life and iterating for her fans, Emiru mentioned one of the funniest things that she got caught up for.

Talking about what she did over the weekend, the Twitch streamer said that she hung out with fellow content creators CrazySlick and Simply and went out with them for a couple of hours. Over the course of the event, she had gotten a new membership for a gym.

Giving more insight towards why she decided to get a new gym membership, the Twitch streamer and cosplayer stated that:

"I had to go get a gym membership because normally when I go to the gym, I... we... in the house, we go together, but I don't have my own membership, so they use like, their own key to unlock the gym door and I would just go in."

Telling how this particular gym does not allow gym members to get a guest, Emiru said:

"And, they're not supposed to have guests at this gym. They started passive aggressively texting Miz and were like, are you going to keep bringing that girl? We're just going to charge you $15 every time."

Letting out a small gust of laughter, the content creator said:

"And I was like, uh! So, I went to get my own membership, but there wasn't even staff there on Saturday, so I was like, well, okay. Yeah, they hate us. I guess, I don't know."

Soon concluding to talk about this subject, Emiru also said:

"A lot of s**t happened this weekend."

She continued to interact with her audience present in the Twitch chat for the next three hours where she was seen reacting to a number of videos and clips sent to her by the viewers. Later in the final half of the stream, she was seen playing one of her favorite games, League of Legends.

Fans react to the streamer's story

Fans and audiences on Reddit had a slightly polarizing reaction towards the streamer's clip and how she landed up getting a new membership for the gym.

The streamer is one of the newest members of One True King who joined the organization in 2022. Ever since joining, she has gone on to gain a lot of prominence in the streaming sphere as she currently sits at having more than 800k followers and gains an average viewership of 16k concurrent viewers.

