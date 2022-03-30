Lacari shows why eating Da Bomb hot sauce is a bad idea during stream with Emiru and Mizkif

Twitch streamers Emily "Emiru" and Lacari were on Matthew "Mizkif's" channel when the latter challenged the two streamers to consume one of the spiciest sauces available on the market - Da Bomb.

After being served a single chip with a dab of hot sauce on it, both streamers were seen struggling in the most comical way possible. Mizkif tried to calm Lacari down after he struggled to control himself.

Lacari and Emiru struggle to contain the spiciness of Da Bomb hot sauce

During one of the most recent streams, Mizkif was discussing various topics; he spoke about the cheating fiasco during his latest episode of Schooled and was joined by his friends and streaming peers during the second half of the livestream.

Around the seventh hour of the stream, after playing a bit of Super Mario 64 in an attempt to set some records, Twitch content creators Emiru and Lacari made a guest appearance. Both wanted to challenge themselves by tasting Da Bomb, one of the spiciest sauces available on the market.

After being served a single chip with a dab of Da Bomb sauce, both streamers cheered each other up and swallowed the entire chip in one go. Not showing the effects of the hot sauce right away, Mizkif slyly grinned and said:

"Four months. I had those in December. Do not put your hands in your eyes. Relax Lacari."

All of a sudden, Lacari started to move around agitatedly due to the sheer spiciness of the sauce. Meanwhile, Emiru struggled to keep her eyes open and it was evident that she had started to tear up.

Lacari's agitation peaked when he started to scream from the pain induced by the hot sauce. He soon started to sneeze, cough and hiccup. Emiru tried to contain herself before getting up from her chair and painfully admitting:

"Okay, it hurts. It hurts!"

She started to drool uncontrollably due to the spiciness of the hot sauce affecting her senses. Realizing what she had done, Emiru said:

"I just spit all over the chair! I am sorry."

Lacari started to scream and shout as a coping mechanism. Seeing the condition of his two guests, Mizkif started to laugh. Another streamer in the house brought along a jug full of milk to help the struggling streamers in pain.

After downing some milk, the two hysterical streamers finally started to calm down. Lacari seemed impressed by how Emiru contained herself and did not scream or shout like him, and said:

"I'm never doing that again. No, I am not. That was bad. I'm good. You (Emiru) just silently took all of that pain. How did you not like, yell or anything? When you just silently, just took the pain, like that!"

She replied, saying:

"What do you mean took it? It's still happening!"

Reddit react to Emiru and Lacari's struggles with Da Bomb sauce

Fans and audiences on Reddit reacted to the hilarious one-minute clip trending on the subreddit, and many were impressed by Emiru's relatively calmer reaction compared to Lacari's full-blown meltdown.

Soon enough, Mizkif ended his stream after half an hour following this hilarious interaction. By then, almost 20 minutes after sampling the Da Bomb hot sauce, both Emiru and Lacari seemed to have calmed down.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee