“Are you, like, a streamer?”: Lacari trolled by Mizkif and MrBeast after allegedly not knowing who MrBeast is

Lacari, a Twitch streamer, earlier today was playing League of Legends. He queued with other prominent broadcasters from the platform and YouTubers, including MrBeast, Mizkif, Valkyrae, and Emiru.

As they were playing the game, Mizkif asked Lacari if he knew who MrBeast was, and hilarity soon ensued.

Lacari allegedly does not know who MrBeast is

The five-person party was busy playing a ranked flex game of League of Legends. MrBeast was playing Pyke support, Mizkif Garen jungle, and Lacari was playing Gwen top.

The game was going in their favor, and they were winning. In the 21st minute, Mizkif asked his chat if Lacari knew who MrBeast was. Perplexed by the idea, he went on to ask Lacari the same question.

“Chat, do you think Lacari knows who he’s talking to at all? I don’t think he has any idea who he is talking to at all.”

He took a second and asked Lacari this question:

“Lac, did I ever tell you how I know Jimmy (Mr. Beast)?”

Lacari asked him how he knew about Jimmy?

“How do you know, Jimmy?”

Mizkif sarcastically and wittingly replied to ensure Lacari knew about MrBeast:

“Oh, he does VR Chat.”

Amused by the answer, Lacari asked more about the VR chat streams that MrBeast does:

“Wait, really?! You’re on VR Chat?”

MrBeast joined in the action and said:

“Yeah! We just randomly met there. That’s the only logical way of us meeting.”

Lacari was still amused by the fact that Mizkif met MrBeast in VR Chat. He continued to ask what MrBeast did for a living:

“Oh damn. Yeah, there are a lot of crazy people in VR. What do you, what do you do for a living? Are you a streamer?"

MrBeast also played along with the skit, telling Lac that he is a small streamer who quit streaming and now gets a hundred viewers on his stream and has transitioned to real estate.

“Uh, no, no. I stream, but I quit, so I have around a hundred viewers. I just do real estate right now. If you ever need a house, I got you.”

After hearing his statement about MrBeast helping him get a house, Lacari’s amusement reached new heights:

“Wait, really?!”

Mizkif and the party laughed hard after this interaction.

An hour after the incident, Mizkif wanted to make sure if Lacari was trolling everyone or he genuinely didn’t know MrBeast. He clarified by saying he knew who MrBeast was.

Fans react to Lacari not knowing about Mr. Beast

Audiences on Reddit praised Lacari and how funny he is.

Lacari is an American Twitch streamer who plays a variety of games. He has played titles like Black Desert Online for 1,441 hours, Dota 2 for 807 hours, and League of Legends for 548 hours on the platform. He has 256k followers on Twitch and averages 2.8k viewers per stream.

