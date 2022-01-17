Fortnite YouTuber pretends to be Mr Beast, actually gives away over 100,000 V-Bucks

Popular Fortnite YouTuber SoaR Milo is back with his impersonations once again, and this time, he decided to emulate MrBeast. For those unaware, MrBeast is one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, with over 88 million subscribers. However, he is more famous for giving away outrageous amounts of money in every video.

SoaR Milo tried something similar, but only with Fortnite players.

Milo posted a video on his Twitter where he showed a huge number of V-Bucks gift cards, but did not reveal their purpose.

He also publicly invited multiple YouTubers to join him for a video. Little did they know the man was going to give away hundreds of dollars' worth of V-Bucks.

SoaR Milo @Mileniooo any youtubers of any size want to be in my video today/tomorrow? It will be super short any youtubers of any size want to be in my video today/tomorrow? It will be super short

Unlike his last impersonation video, where Milo pretended to be Fea4less, he did not go all the way to become MrBeast, but simply spent hundreds of dollars worth of V-Bucks on other YouTubers and players.

SoaR Milo encourages trickshot battle in Fortnite in exchange for 100,000 V-Bucks

In the video, Milo gave away V-Bucks to random YouTubers and subscribers who could perform various trick shots. It included bottle flips, 360-trick shots, edit wars, and long shots.

With every player who lost a trick shot challenge, the bounty went up by $100. Surprisingly, no player could hit trickshots until the bounty was up to a whopping $1000. This included FaZe Orba, who is specifically known for his trickshotting abilities.

SoaR Milo @Mileniooo somehow managed to pull 1/10 with a fat ad in the video. THAT is an accomplishment somehow managed to pull 1/10 with a fat ad in the video. THAT is an accomplishment 📈🙏

All the players involved in the challenge had one final attempt where they had to cross a build and reach the finish line before Milo could snipe them from across the map. It was a fun challenge, and all they had to do was dodge all the sniper bullets barraging them.

However, out of ten people, only five made it through, receiving $200 dollars' worth of V-Bucks.

While it was a fun challenge to watch, it was still not up to the standards of MrBeast, as the giant YouTuber onlys deal with tasks worth millions of dollars. However, Milo has only 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, and it suffices to say that even with 1/100th of MrBeast's subscribers, he has done a remarkable job.

