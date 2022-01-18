"Sorry for no new videos": MrBeast shares COVID-19 recovery update, reassures he's back to making videos

Noted philanthropist and YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted a Twitter update regarding his COVID-19 recovery earlier today.

The 23-year-old is one of the most popular YouTubers of all time and boasts more than 170 million subscribers across his channels. He revealed via the Twitter post that he was suffering during his COVID-19 recovery.

The YouTuber claimed that he was continuously feeling tired even two weeks after receiving a negative COVID-19 test. He also revealed that he was feeling much better than before and promised to return to content creation soon.

MrBeast @MrBeast



I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful 42,000,000 views in a dayI remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful 42,000,000 views in a day 😮I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ https://t.co/md8E5dCSY3

MrBeast has finally recovered fully from COVID-19, is looking forward to making videos again

MrBeast has had a successful few months. However, the YouTuber contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and was apparently struggling. He posted a Twitter update related to his recovery earlier today. As can be seen in the tweet, he claimed that the virus hit him hard and that he was not feeling too good despite having tested negative two weeks ago.

MrBeast @MrBeast



I’m finally starting to feel more energetic now, time to start grinding again :) Sorry for no videos, covid hit me pretty hard and even after 2 weeks and a negative test I was still tired all dayI’m finally starting to feel more energetic now, time to start grinding again :) Sorry for no videos, covid hit me pretty hard and even after 2 weeks and a negative test I was still tired all day 😢I’m finally starting to feel more energetic now, time to start grinding again :)

MrBeast revealed that he was continuously tired but has almost recovered to his full health, claiming that he was feeling much more energetic than before. His fans will be happy about the update, and will be looking forward to his return to making videos. The YouTuber promised to return soon, and claimed that it was time for him to start “grinding” again.

The last video that the streamer posted on his main YouTube account involved a $1 million hide-and-seek game, on 19th December 2021, and has not been active since. This means that his upcoming video will be his first of 2022.

The YouTuber created his own version of the Squid Game Netflix series, which ended up being a huge success. He also organized the collaborative “TeamSeas” initiative with the goal of raising 30 million pounds to clean 30 million pounds of trash from the planet’s seas. The goal was swiftly achieved, with more than $30.5 already having been raised for the initiative.

MrBeast @MrBeast



Shout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺 #teamseas We did it! Austin Russell noticed we came up a few million pounds short so he got us over 30 millionShout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺 We did it! Austin Russell noticed we came up a few million pounds short so he got us over 30 million 😂Shout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺❤️❤️❤️ #teamseas https://t.co/DBUNQoYAit

AJ Redmun @RedmunAJ @MrBeast Covid ain’t no joke. Def takes a few weeks to get back to normal fatigue wise. No matter how much sleep you get you always feel like you need a nap. Hope you can come out of this better than ever! And if anyone was deserving of a break it was you! Don’t apologize for being sick! @MrBeast Covid ain’t no joke. Def takes a few weeks to get back to normal fatigue wise. No matter how much sleep you get you always feel like you need a nap. Hope you can come out of this better than ever! And if anyone was deserving of a break it was you! Don’t apologize for being sick!

BankaiSauce | Pixelmon Peacekeeper @BankaiSauce . Rest easy and oh hot choco helped a lot with the coughs @MrBeast I know the feeling of covid lungs even after you feel good. That annoying cough stays for a while. Rest easy and oh hot choco helped a lot with the coughs @MrBeast I know the feeling of covid lungs even after you feel good. That annoying cough stays for a while 😓. Rest easy and oh hot choco helped a lot with the coughs 😁

Chaotic Peace @Lottie_Spark @MrBeast I'm new to your page, but glad you're negative, and feeling better now. The energy will steadily come back, takes a few weeks though, least it did for me. You'll be in tip-top shape in no time. @MrBeast I'm new to your page, but glad you're negative, and feeling better now. The energy will steadily come back, takes a few weeks though, least it did for me. You'll be in tip-top shape in no time. 😊

Robbie Strazynski @cardplayerlife @MrBeast You don't ever need to apologize or feel guilty towards your audience for being human, Jimmy. Health is always #1 most important. Feel better and keep being wonderful. @MrBeast You don't ever need to apologize or feel guilty towards your audience for being human, Jimmy. Health is always #1 most important. Feel better and keep being wonderful.

Millions @Millions @MrBeast We’re glad you’re feeling better! To celebrate, we’ll send $20 to one person who follows us and RTs with their Cash App or Venmo @MrBeast We’re glad you’re feeling better! To celebrate, we’ll send $20 to one person who follows us and RTs with their Cash App or Venmo 💜

Memeulous @Memeulous @MrBeast I will never forgive you unless you give me $100k @MrBeast I will never forgive you unless you give me $100k

Upon the streamer's full recovery, fans can expect further videos and philanthropic initiatives. As the above tweets suggest, most of his viewers were plenty excited with the news of his road to recovery.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee