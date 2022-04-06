"I GOT 2 CASES TO REP THE 2X": Fans react as Dr Disrespect announces new limited-edition Game Fuel flavor

Today, Dr Disrespect and Game Fuel revealed their latest collaboration, a limited-edition flavor called "Champion Citrus Cherry" along with a special can design themed after the Doc.

The announcement was initially teased yesterday by Dr Disrespect when he posted an image of a red and black crate with his logo on it, teasing that the crate would be opened the next day on his stream.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect A Case coated in Black and Red. This has my name written all over it.



Tomorrow we'll find out. A Case coated in Black and Red. This has my name written all over it. Tomorrow we'll find out. https://t.co/bHr7Fo9JIk

Many fans tried to take a guess at what could be in the box, with many fans sharing box-related GIFs and memes from movies and TV shows like Pulp Fiction, Se7en, and Saturday Night Live.

While many were scrambling to figure out what was in the box, a few replies hit the nail right on the head by guessing the announcement would be a new Game Fuel collaboration, with one user somehow guessing the exact flavor.

Carlvito_gaming @carlvito_gaming @DrDisrespect @DrDisrespect Mtn dew fans will have a dream come true if Championship Citrus Cherry is the OG 2007 Halo 3 Game Fuel Formula. @DrDisrespect @DrDisrespect Mtn dew fans will have a dream come true if Championship Citrus Cherry is the OG 2007 Halo 3 Game Fuel Formula.

20 hours later, Doc revealed the product on his stream by playing the video embedded below, which can be found on Game Fuel's official website.

Along with announcing it on stream, he also posted a short video showing off the product's detailed and unique design, along with a link to where fans can buy the limited-edition flavor.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's new limited-edition flavor

Soon after the announcement, fans flocked to the tweet to leave their reactions to the new flavor, with many claiming they'd already ordered the product just minutes after its release.

Mel @Meldo2482 @DrDisrespect @GameFuel Just ordered a case! 1 can to the shrine yayayaya @DrDisrespect @GameFuel Just ordered a case! 1 can to the shrine yayayaya

However, many fans claimed that they were having issues placing their orders, citing that the Game Fuel Discord community was also reporting the same issues with their orders being canceled.

Along with this, many fans were disappointed the product didn't ship to their area, sharing their sadness in the replies along with other users.

BSimms @bsimmstheboss1 @DrDisrespect @GameFuel Order got canceled real quick. Mtn Dew’s online drops always suck @DrDisrespect @GameFuel Order got canceled real quick. Mtn Dew’s online drops always suck 😂

It seems this is an issue that's only affecting a minority of people, something which Game Fuel will most likely fix within the next few hours so that fans can load up on the limited-edition flavor.

With fans already buying the product within the first hour of it being announced, the new flavor may be gone by the end of the day if the product has a limited quantity. Either way, it seems like fans are eager and ready to get energized just like Dr Disrespect with the new flavor.

