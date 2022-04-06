×
"I GOT 2 CASES TO REP THE 2X": Fans react as Dr Disrespect announces new limited-edition Game Fuel flavor

Dr Disrespect and Game Fuel announce new limited-edition flavor and can design (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Feature

Today, Dr Disrespect and Game Fuel revealed their latest collaboration, a limited-edition flavor called "Champion Citrus Cherry" along with a special can design themed after the Doc.

The announcement was initially teased yesterday by Dr Disrespect when he posted an image of a red and black crate with his logo on it, teasing that the crate would be opened the next day on his stream.

A Case coated in Black and Red. This has my name written all over it. Tomorrow we'll find out. https://t.co/bHr7Fo9JIk

Many fans tried to take a guess at what could be in the box, with many fans sharing box-related GIFs and memes from movies and TV shows like Pulp Fiction, Se7en, and Saturday Night Live.

@DrDisrespect yayayaya https://t.co/1aqXzxzYs1
@DrDisrespect "Case", "Black", "Red"... "C.B.R."Champion's Battle Royale™Too easy.
@DrDisrespect https://t.co/EJDLPSPKwa
@DrDisrespect Maybe that whiskey we've all been waiting for
@DrDisrespect https://t.co/5880ZvcbmV
@DrDisrespect https://t.co/t86fKK1yvF
@DrDisrespect Can't wait for the Black Steel Bourbon @SteelBourbon !!!!
@DrDisrespect https://t.co/uskMdG5uZj

While many were scrambling to figure out what was in the box, a few replies hit the nail right on the head by guessing the announcement would be a new Game Fuel collaboration, with one user somehow guessing the exact flavor.

@DrDisrespect @DrDisrespect Mtn dew fans will have a dream come true if Championship Citrus Cherry is the OG 2007 Halo 3 Game Fuel Formula.
@DrDisrespect NEW GAME FUEL DOC FLAVOR CALLING IT NOW YAYAYAYAYAYA https://t.co/VlZFBGs6vJ
@DrDisrespect Mountain Dew Game Fuel https://t.co/izVrVHeQwP

20 hours later, Doc revealed the product on his stream by playing the video embedded below, which can be found on Game Fuel's official website.

Along with announcing it on stream, he also posted a short video showing off the product's detailed and unique design, along with a link to where fans can buy the limited-edition flavor.

The Official DrDisrespect @GameFuel can is here.gamefuel.com/drdisrespect#GameFuelPartner https://t.co/8dgUECiPWj

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's new limited-edition flavor

Soon after the announcement, fans flocked to the tweet to leave their reactions to the new flavor, with many claiming they'd already ordered the product just minutes after its release.

@DrDisrespect @GameFuel I GOT 2 CASES TO REP THE 2X❤️🔥
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Order placed. Can’t wait to put it next to this baby. https://t.co/YizGKCffQM
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Marathon race fuel ordered. 🤝
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Oh you already know baby. VSM all day! Yayayayayayayayaya https://t.co/HV59r9ggIS
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Lookin so damn good.
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel You already knew boss! https://t.co/cj2RM2Kd1R
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Just ordered a case! 1 can to the shrine yayayaya
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel LETS GOOO BABY!!!! https://t.co/sxlFXHz0Tf

However, many fans claimed that they were having issues placing their orders, citing that the Game Fuel Discord community was also reporting the same issues with their orders being canceled.

Along with this, many fans were disappointed the product didn't ship to their area, sharing their sadness in the replies along with other users.

@SixxTimeDad @DrDisrespect @GameFuel from the dew drinkers discord https://t.co/9320gY6VFQ
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Tried to order a few cases Doc, but @GameFuel doesn't ship to NJ...What's the opposite of yayayayaya?
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Why is every single order being canceled? Not a single person in the Mountain Dew Discord has successfully placed an order @GameFuel
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Wish it was delivered to my area struggle …
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel Order got canceled real quick. Mtn Dew’s online drops always suck 😂
@DrDisrespect @GameFuel They only ship in the US, not even to Canada https://t.co/SnJO8v0pLq

It seems this is an issue that's only affecting a minority of people, something which Game Fuel will most likely fix within the next few hours so that fans can load up on the limited-edition flavor.

Also Read Article Continues below

With fans already buying the product within the first hour of it being announced, the new flavor may be gone by the end of the day if the product has a limited quantity. Either way, it seems like fans are eager and ready to get energized just like Dr Disrespect with the new flavor.

Edited by Saman
