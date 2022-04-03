"Fortnite no-build mode was built for me": Dr DisRespect continues to sing praises of the battle royale

The no-build mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 stirred quite some trouble for the developers. Removing one of the most essential mechanics from the game made people like it more than they did before, and popular streamer Dr DisRespect is one of them.

Ever since Epic Games removed building from the battle royale, Dr DisRespect has been talking about it a lot. In fact, he has also brought the game into his streaming rotation and has been playing it regularly.

"I feel like the Fortnite no build mode was built for me."

The latest tweet from Dr DisRespect all but confirms how much he is loving Fortnite without building. In fact, the 'Two-Time' claims that the no-build mode was built for him, given its mobility mechanics and reliance on aim over building skills.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect I feel like the Fortnite no build mode was built for me.



Super athletic, high mobility, slide 360 sniper shots, shotty in your face etc etc.



Just sucks aim assist controller junky kids are intermixed.

This explains why Doc has returned to playing the game in the last couple of days. He has always been a fan of hardcore shooter games, such as the Call of Duty franchise. With the no-build mode, Epic's battle royale is also at par with the games Doc loves.

Dr DisRespect and Fortnite no-build mode are a match made in heaven

Dr Strange is not the only doctor making headlines in Chapter 3 Season 2. It is Dr DisRespect who is leading the popularity contest after showering so much love upon the title. From agreeing with Tfue about enjoying the game to challenging Ninja in a contest, Doc has been crazy about the battle royale over the last couple of days.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



I'd wipe you so fast without building now.

The Two-Time has been engaging in banter surrounding the no-build mode on Twitter all week. Clearly, he is not afraid to show his love for the new mechanics. In his latest tweet, he mentioned factors like "super athletic, high mobility, slide 360 sniper shots, shotty in your face, etc.," which makes the no-build mode so good.

It is certainly refreshing to see Dr DisRespect play Fortnite again. With the no-build mode being added permanently as a separate LTM, one might see Doc play the game more often.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Thought I'd never say that about Fortnite.



Ever. @Tfue It was actually fun.

Dr DisRespect hates controller players in Fortnite

"Just sucks aim assist controller junky kids are intermixed."

Although Doc continues to sing the praises of the game, there is one thing he still doesn't like. Epic Games still allows cross-platform lobbies, which means controller and console players can run with PC and keyboard + mouse players. Doc loathes the fact that these players with aim assist continue to annoy him even after so long.

Regardless, it doesn't seem like this would keep Doc away from the game permanently. While Warzone continues to remain his first love until his own game, Midnight Society, comes out, fans might just see him play Epic's battle royale here and there.

