Fortnite pros divided over new No-Build mode

The IO, Prowler, Tanks, and everything else fell behind once players heard about no building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. As soon as Dr. Slone stepped foot on the flipside, she disabled building with the click of a button. Unfortunately, this was not just part of the storyline, and it carried to the actual gameplay too.

Right from the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2, loopers can no longer build structures using materials. Although this is only temporary, the community is still divided over the no-build mode.

While many players are enjoying the new challenge, some are desperately waiting for the week to get over and for building to resume.

What has been said about the no-build mode in Fortnite?

Building has always been central to the concept of Epic Games' Battle Royale. The concept that has been a part of the game since its inception is its only differentiating factor from other battle royale games.

Naturally, the community was shocked to see Epic Games disable building in Fortnite for a week. Although it is almost confirmed that building will return in a week, it still hasn't stopped pro players from giving their opinion on the current state of the game.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Oh my goodness...



Building is GONE from Fortnite to start the season. HOLY SHIT Oh my goodness...Building is GONE from Fortnite to start the season. HOLY SHIT

There needs to be a separate No-Build mode in Fortnite

Popular content creators like SypherPK are of the opinion that many players enjoy the absence of building from the game. It closes the skill gap between players significantly and brings it all down to their aim.

SypherPK @SypherPK A lot more people are enjoying the removal of building in Fortnite than I could have ever imagined 🤯 A lot more people are enjoying the removal of building in Fortnite than I could have ever imagined 🤯

Tyler "Ninja," one of the most popular Fortnite players, has agreed that this week is going to be the most fun he has had playing the Battle Royale game in many years.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS.

Tfue, who took a long break from the game, and Dr DisRespect, who has hardly played it, also agreed to the fact that the Battle Royale should make the no-build mode permanent as it makes the game more fun.

Tfue @Tfue Fortnite without building should be permanent thing Fortnite without building should be permanent thing

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Thought I’d never say that about Fortnite.



Ever. @Tfue It was actually fun.Thought I’d never say that about Fortnite.Ever. @Tfue It was actually fun.Thought I’d never say that about Fortnite.Ever.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman fortnite with no building > fortnite with no building >

Some players disliked Fortnite without building

Unfortunately, not everyone is happy with the new changes brought to the building mechanics after the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 2. Many professional players have found the change to be the worst thing to happen to the game.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam No building in fortnite is the worst thing to ever happen to humanity No building in fortnite is the worst thing to ever happen to humanity

Popular streamer and pro player "Clix" believes that the change might work well for casual players, but it is extremely bad for competitive playlists.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

Queasy @QueasyFN If you want no building in fortnite youre just bad respectfully If you want no building in fortnite youre just bad respectfully

mau @mxuie



Building made fortnite what it is, keep it that way No building is genuinely terrible, its just a high ground camping simulator like every other BRBuilding made fortnite what it is, keep it that way No building is genuinely terrible, its just a high ground camping simulator like every other BRBuilding made fortnite what it is, keep it that way 👍

Regardless of what the opinion of pro players is, it cannot be denied that it has benefitted the casual gameplay and audience of the game greatly.

HYPEX @HYPEX Maybe the "No Build" mechanic should turn into a side permanent mode.. Maybe the "No Build" mechanic should turn into a side permanent mode.. https://t.co/UU5dbPTeHr

It would be interesting to see if Epic Games brings a permanent No-Build LTM to the game after its popular reception. Those who hate playing against players who can build skyscrapers within seconds will finally be able to play in peace if this happens.

