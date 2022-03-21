How Overshields work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, explained

The all-new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is full of surprises. A rollercoaster cinematic trailer with the IO, the Seven, Dr. Strange, and Prowler was followed by news of "no building" indefinitely, and players don't know how to react.

Building is what has separated Epic Games' battle royale from other titles with the same theme. It has been essential to the game ever since its inception, and one cannot imagine the game without it.

Naturally, it makes players fearful, who now have to constantly watch all angles due to fear of getting flanked.

Fortunately, Epic Games has introduced "Overshields" as an alternative.

Everything we know about Overshields in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players receive an Overshield right as they drop from the Battle Bus. This is an armor that acts as the "first line of defense" if players are caught off-guard. With 50 health, Overshields recharge automatically if players don't take damage for a few seconds.

Overshields in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Therefore, even without shields or low health, players will always have enough time to take cover as their Overshield tanks damage and help them reposition. This takes the max health of players up to 250 from the previous 200.

Understanding how Overshields work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 isn't that complicated. It is similar to how health works in the Call of Duty franchise. However, if players are constantly being attacked, their Overshield will deplete, and they will start taking damage to their shields and health.

Although eliminating a player has now become even harder, Overshields make up for the absence of building in the battle royale game.

When will building return to Fortnite?

As cool as Overshields sound, they cannot be a permanent substitute to building in the battle royale game. Some players have vowed to quit the game until building returns and are curious as to when the essential feature will come back.

Shiina @ShiinaBR woke up 2 minutes ago to find out they removed building for a week??? woke up 2 minutes ago to find out they removed building for a week???

While there is no official news from Epic Games on the matter, data miners estimate that the building drought will last for at least another 9 days. Following this, players will once again be able to show off their builds and surprise enemies. However, this would also mean that players will have to say goodbye to Overshields forever.

