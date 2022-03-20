Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

Epic Games has made up for the lack of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks as fans are set to enjoy back-to-back amazing seasons. Several new items and weapons arrive in the new season and there is also going to be a massive change in the weapon meta.

Similar to prior season launches, Epic has sent several items and weapons to the vault, including the fan-favorite Spider-Man Web-Shooters. At the same time, many weapons have also come out of the vault and will now be part of the new meta.

With tanks and Homing Missiles, Chapter 3 Season 2 seems like an explosive experience.

All weapon changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance

As of now, the four vaulted items, apart from the Web-Shooters, include the Heavy Shotgun, Machine Pistol, Flare Gun, and Sticky Grenade. None of these items seriously affect the weapon meta, especially with the return of C4 and the all-new shotgun.

Epic Games has also unvaulted the following items to make the weapon pool more interesting:

Drum Shotgun Revolver Thermal AR Shockwaves C4s Thermal Fish

Besides these, players will also see the LMG, Infantry Rifle, and the Heavy Sniper come out of the vault later in the season.

All these new weapons will be joined by the new "single barrel break action" shotgun and the red-dot thermal AR. Clearly, both close and long-range combats are going to offer fun alternatives during the new season.

Funding Stations return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With a bunch of weapons being vaulted and unvaulted, the new weapon pool might be interesting. To top it off, Epic Games is also bringing back Funding Stations so players can choose between the weapons and items they want coming out of the vault.

Across several rounds of Funding, players can choose between the following:

Combat AR vs Red-Dot AR Bubble Shield vs Balloons Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go Seven's Turrets vs Seven's Anti-Vehicle Turrets

It will be interesting to see how the loot pool in Chapter 3 Season 2 shapes up and how players adapt to the new weapons and items in the upcoming meta.

