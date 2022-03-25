Dr DisRespect challenges Ninja to a 1v1 in Fortnite, Ninja responds

Dr DisRespect recently challenged Ninja to a 1v1 in Fortnite by saying that he'd be able to easily beat the Twitch streamer due to the building mechanic being removed.

This interaction started when the extremely famous streamer Ninja shared a clip of him playing Fortnite, showcasing a kill he was proud of while saying he's been thoroughly enjoying the latest update to the game.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite w/ no building gives me the hardest OG fortnite vibes ever.



Enjoy this simple but clean shockwave clip. Fortnite w/ no building gives me the hardest OG fortnite vibes ever. Enjoy this simple but clean shockwave clip. https://t.co/Xn795CImcD

This prompted the popular YouTube streamer Dr DisRespect to leave a reply to the video, saying that he'd be able to easily beat the Fortnite pro in his own game due to the building mechanic being currently disabled.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



You and I both know this... @Ninja I'd wipe you so fast without building now.You and I both know this... @Ninja I'd wipe you so fast without building now.You and I both know this...

Usually, Ninja would be all for having a 1v1 against another streamer, but this was a unique case where he declined the challenge.

Why did Ninja turn down Dr DisRespect's challenge?

To put it bluntly, Ninja would be banned on Twitch if he livestreamed with Dr DisRespect, as streaming with him would violate their rules. The reason for this all started when the Doc was banned from Twitch nearly 3 years ago, which he claimed was unreasonable and wasn't properly communicated to him, quickly taking the issue to court.

As of late, the streamer has been in the news cycle since he announced earlier this month that his legal dispute with Twitch is officially over. While many fans and fellow streamers thought this meant he would be able to stream with Twitch streamers again, they were quickly proven wrong when GMHikaru was banned for featuring Doc on his stream.

This answered the question of whether he could return to Twitch with a resounding no, which quickly made its rounds across the internet. With this only happening a few days ago, Ninja would certainly be cautious of receiving a ban on his channel, which is why he turned down the offer.

However, this does not mean that Ninja can't record a video with the Doc while he's not streaming, since that doesn't violate Twitch's terms of service. He may possibly be able to make an appearance on the Doc's stream too, but there may be conflicts with his contract that could prevent him from doing so.

With the challenge made by Dr DisRespect being so public, many fans and fellow streamers were disappointed that Ninja turned down the opportunity, with many joking that it would be worth it and that he should just take the ban.

Crazyynate33 @crazyynate33 @Ninja Sure we can. Take the two day ban and compete with the 2x. @Ninja Sure we can. Take the two day ban and compete with the 2x.

Ark @Same_Song_Dance @Ninja Maybe record it off STREAM and posy on youtube?? @Ninja Maybe record it off STREAM and posy on youtube??

ChefBoyJayyy @203Ihoop_J @Ninja Take the 2 day ban this will be iconic @Ninja Take the 2 day ban this will be iconic

Daze @DazedLux @Ninja JUST TAKE THE TWO DAY BAN ITS FINE @Ninja JUST TAKE THE TWO DAY BAN ITS FINE

Some fans teased Ninja for declining the offer, claiming he was too scared to accept the 1v1. Other fans shared the opposite opinion, stating that Ninja would be able to pummel the two-time in Fortnite.

MrAppieGaming @MrAppieGaming @Ninja 1v1 him Ninja , show him who the better gamer is @Ninja 1v1 him Ninja , show him who the better gamer is

BRGAMING @BRGAMING11 @Ninja The 2x is getting cooked if he faces Tyler Ninja Blevins @Ninja The 2x is getting cooked if he faces Tyler Ninja Blevins

ChowderTalk @chowdertalk @Ninja This just in, a boy declines to 1v1 a man. @Ninja This just in, a boy declines to 1v1 a man.

Les @les_street @Ninja The Doc would take you to school and you know it. Man up and go head to head with him. @Ninja The Doc would take you to school and you know it. Man up and go head to head with him.

With fans unanimously agreeing that the 1v1 should happen, perhaps Ninja and Dr DisRespect will be able to find a way to make it work, or maybe the two legendary streamers will never be able to face each other ever again.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi