Will Tilted Tower be destroyed again in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The return of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was a dream come true for veterans. After years of anticipation, they were able to recreate their Chapter 1 memories with a new set of weapons and mechanics.

However, the Imagined Order is aggressively trying to defeat The Seven in Chapter 3 Season 2. In doing so, the organization has relied on massive drillers, camps, high-tech weapons, and troops.

Here's why the Imagined Order's volatile approach could lead to the annhilation of Tilted Towers in Fortnite.

Imagined Order has set up its base between Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Owing to the large-scale drilling, several landmarks on the island turned into sinkholes towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 1. These included the Coffee Shop and the Red House (Devourer Landmark) near Tilted Towers.

Naturally, players were worried that the OG POI could be the next target of the Imagined Order's drillers.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, the Imagined Order has totally occupied Tilted Towers. The biggest highlight of the encroachment is No Sweat Insurance.

Newer players must note that Tilted Towers was destroyed in Chapter 1 following a Volcano eruption. Everything, except No Sweat Insurance, turned to dust.

No Sweat Insurance building survived the volcano blast in Fortnite Chapter 1 (Image via YouTube/PlayStationGrenade)

Hence, it seems like the Imagined Order is confident that the building will survive any adversity during its war with The Seven as well.

The Imagined Order's occupation of Tilted Towers explained

As aforementioned, the Imagined Order is aware of Tilted Towers's strategic importance in the war. Accordingly. its banners can be seen on No Sweat Insurance and the windows have been covered with defensive materials.

Also, in the interior of No Sweat Insurance, players will be able to find high-tech computers that are currently locked.

RamFromFortnite @FortniteXRock Fortnite said if klombo get hurt they will remove tilted towers so lets say goodbye to tilted because klombo

DIED Fortnite said if klombo get hurt they will remove tilted towers so lets say goodbye to tilted because klombo DIED https://t.co/qFQcucDTUu

From the looks of it, Tilted Towers will be one of the major locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The Seven and the Imagined Order will bring in tanks, helicopters, the Armored Battle Bus, and their respective armies on the POI which could easily destroy everything except No Sweat Insurance.

Hence, long story short, loopers shouldn't be surprised if Tilted Towers is removed from Chapter 3 Season 2 map. The only thing certain about a war is uncertainty, and it is hard to assume the next step of the Seven and the Imagined Order.

Edited by Saman