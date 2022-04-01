"I just thought they were funny little drama tweets": Ludwig talks about his recent tussle against Dr DisRespect on Twitter

On March 28, 2022, an unexpected drama started to build up on Twitter where Ludwig and Dr DisRespect clashed with each other when the former called out the latter's latest NFT project.

First reported by the esports caster and commentator Jake Sucky, the Twitter beef amongst both the YouTube content creators started to build when other notable influencers like ConnorEatsPants, QTCinderella joined in the tussle.

During the latest podcast episode of The Yard, Ludwig was seen talking about the subject and provided an in-depth thought behind this small lived controversy. Speaking a bit more about this subject, Ludwig mentioned that:

"I just thought they were funny little drama tweets."

Lugwig gives insights towards the Dr DisRespect drama on Twitter

On March 31st, 2022, Ludwig appeared on The Yard'S podcast where he gave context and insights towards this fifteen minute long controversy on Twitter. Speaking on the subject, at the 0:44:32 mark the YouTube Gaming star mentioned:

"Let's quick recap it, I guess we can pull it up just for the uninitiated because it was like a deep reply thread, started by ConnorEatsPants, the villain of the story. Because he, uh, like, DrDisRespect tweeted like nothing good happening in on Twitter and then Connor replied, why didn't you come to the Streamer Awards."

He continued by mentioning:

"And then Doc replied to Connor and he was like that kitty event where it's just all giving your friends trophies. And then I hit him with, hey I'll ask QT (QTCinderella) to add NFTs in the gift bag, maybe, that'll help you show up."

Speaking about DrDisRespect's reply, he said:

"And then Doc replied to that it was just some, it was like vague, it was like, hey you the truth hurts, I know and so I just sent back the classic 'ForsenCD.' There's no day that doesn't work."

Giving context towards the emoticon he tweeted, Ludwig said:

"ForsenCD is like, it's the cheating emote really. It's cheating and it's beyond cheating on your partner, it's more so cheating in-game now."

One of the podcast members mentioned that the action by Ludwig was a low blow. Talking about Dr DisRespect's prior drama and incidents, he mentioned that it was not a good look for Ludwig. Going on to conclude by talking aboutthes subject, it was revealed that all the banter on Twitter was in good fun when Ludwig mentioned:

"In my mind, I don't care about it. I think he also is like that because he replied to Maya (Maya Higa) and he was like I've never lost in tetherball, ever, because she replied to the thread about like, 'see me on that.'"

Soon enough, the podcasters ended the conversation and moved on to talk about other subjects and controversies surrounding JasonR, Twitter versus YouTube, Ludwig's streamer-only Fortnite Invitational tournament, and much more.

More about the Twitter drama

The Twitter drama erupted after Dr DisRespect claimed that there was nothing worthwhile going on with his Twitter wall. ConnorEatsPants, a Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator, made a sly remark about his presence at the Streamer Awards 2022 and told him to join in for the upcoming year's event.

Mentioning his dislike for the awards show, Dr DisRespect stated that the Streamer Awards 2022 was a fake award show catered towards specific content creators.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect @ConnorEatsPants Imagine creating a fake awards show to give your best friends credit for something they’re not even close to competing in. @ConnorEatsPants Imagine creating a fake awards show to give your best friends credit for something they’re not even close to competing in.

Ludwing soon joined in on the conversation and took a direct diss against Dr DisRespect when he said:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @DrDisrespect



That should help you make an appearance @ConnorEatsPants I'll ask QT to include NFT's in the gift bagThat should help you make an appearance @DrDisrespect @ConnorEatsPants I'll ask QT to include NFT's in the gift bagThat should help you make an appearance

Conversations and drama started to go back and forth amongst the two content creators when they were seen tweeting the following:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect @LudwigAhgren



That’s it. @ConnorEatsPants You called everyone you could to try to win some sort of streamer of the year award and you did. Holy shit…I give you two more years of relevance.That’s it. @LudwigAhgren @ConnorEatsPants You called everyone you could to try to win some sort of streamer of the year award and you did. Holy shit…I give you two more years of relevance.That’s it.

The above tweet by Dr Disrespect was the final one and the conversation didn't continue further.

