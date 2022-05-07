Watch: Mizkif's chopstick skills get mocked in South Korea

Matthew "Mizkif" had his chopstick skills mocked in South Korea by a group of diners at another table in a restaurant.

A group of Korean women seated at another table noticed how he was holding his chopsticks and burst out laughing. He noticed the women and told them that if they had a problem with how he was using them, they should teach him how to hold them.

"You teach me, I don't know!"

Mizkif mocked for how he holds chopsticks in South Korea

Miz, Emiru, AustinShow and Esfand went to a restaurant while on their trip to South Korea. The OTK crew that had been IRL streaming their trip were seated at the table eating a large sashimi platter made from a king crab they ordered and named "Sean". Miz was holding his chopsticks incorrectly, which caught the attention of a local group of diners.

Seated at a nearby table, a group of Korean women noticed how he was holding his chopsticks and started laughing at him. This caught the attention of Austin, who let Miz know while laughing.

"They're making fun of how you use your chopsticks."

He turned around to the table the women were seated at and confronted them.

"Are you making fun of me?"

This got an even bigger laugh out of them, as Mizkif asked them to teach him how to use chopsticks properly. He held the chopsticks in his hand the way he normally would and held them up to display.

One of the women held her chopsticks up to show him the right way to hold them. He imitated how she was holding them, and she responded with a thumbs up once he held them properly.

He then picked a piece of sashimi with chopsticks and held it up to the woman to demonstrate what he learned. She clapped and he continued to eat it.

Fans react to Mizkif's chopstick skills

Viewers on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit commented on how the streamers had gone through quite a bit of soju, a Korean alcoholic beverage, by the time this moment happened on stream.

One comment joked about how the women were mocking him like they were Twitch chat.

One comment said that the chat had no right to mock Miz's chopstick skills because they were likely even worse.

As the OTK members continue to explore South Korea, fans can expect even more hilarious moments to come from their interactions with people there.

