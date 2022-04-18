5 streamers who accidentally showed explicit images on livestream

Partnered Twitch streamers are usually fully aware of the livestreaming platform's strict community guidelines before signing the contract. So how badly do they have to mess up to break TOS over something serious, like extreme not-safe-for-work content? And how good are they at avoiding getting struck by the ban hammer?

Here is a compilation of just a few streamers caught redhanded who may or may not have faced the consequences of their actions.

Five Twitch streamers caught screen sharing NSFW in 4K

5) ItsSliker

British streamer and former Team Liquid streamer ItsSliker was one of many popular streamers who faced action for exposing his viewers to NSFW content on stream. In a New Year's stream from this year, Sliker played a clip of an interview with controversial ASMR streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa on stream.

He took to his Twitter to joke about the ban regarding the original title of the stream, "Better year trust me."

The interview explored Amouranth's feats and struggles as a streamer and content creator who made $1.5 million a month. Aside from the primary purpose of the interview to bring awareness to the hardships she faced as a s*x worker in hopes of pursuing her dreams, the video itself was riddled with suggestive and sensual content that easily broke TOS.

It wasn't really that much of a surprise when Sliker received a straightaway ban for his decision. Luckily, he was only restricted for a short amount of time and was able to return to the platform after 24 hours.

4) Prime Video Espana

Who would have thought a verified Prime Video Twitch account would get caught amidst a scandal on an Amazon-affiliated platform?

Last December, Prime Video España livestreamed the final episode of their 2021 panel show Esto Es Un Late. Hours into the broadcast, host and comedian Henar Alvarez decided to pull a risque stunt for the camera:

"We're going for the ban. Let's go. They'll ban us."

She attempted to flash the viewers, which resulted in another panelist joining in and flashing the viewers. The broadcast was immediately shut down, and the account was instantly slammed with a ban hammer for what many agree was nudity.

3) Veibae

As of most recently, well-known VTuber Veibae was caught disgracing Twitch guidelines. This week, she was banned from the livestreaming platform just a few days after her friend and alleged boyfriend Sodapoppin was barred for yet-to-be uncovered reasons.

However, her potential reason for being banned seemed to offend the Twitch moderators even more so than the latter streamer's reason.

Veibae later confirmed in her Discord that her account was hit with her first ban hammer after watching an informative yet very inappropriate video from a furry convention, with a section of the clip focused on anthropomorphic phallic symbols.

Fans criticized Twitch, pointing out that the video was very popular amongst streamers, and other creators like Mizkif and HasanAbi had shown it to their viewers without repercussions.

Infinivex @Infinivex1388 @Kousuke__Kun @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae i have seen others watch that same video before on stream and never got ban for it so why her @Kousuke__Kun @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae i have seen others watch that same video before on stream and never got ban for it so why her

But as Twitch culture goes, the platform can only really hold individuals accountable for their actions if there is tangible evidence, which, in this case, would be in the form of a (now-deleted) Twitch clip.

2) xQc

Twitch streamer and former professional Overwatch player xQc has been busted for NSFW content many times. But one of his most notable offenses occurred in 2019 when he was banned for 72 hours for streaming actual p**n.

Twitch effected a ban on his account when the Canadian decided to broadcast a now-deleted YouTube video titled "Safe For Work P**n," which featured actual p*rnagraphic clips overlayed with colors and scribbles to escape YouTube's community guidelines and policies.

But the shenanigans did not stop there. His account has since been banned five times, with the first three bans relating to NSFW imagery and suggestive, inappropriate content. The VODs and clips from past streams relating to these bans are all now-deleted, but fans will probably never forget.

1) Pokimane

Of every streamer held accountable for showing explicit images on stream, Pokimane is probably one of the few who has never been banned for it. So while this entry is kind of a cheat, it does expose Twitch's double standard ways.

One specific instance that had viewers inside and outside the community outraged was when she opened a seemingly cleared link that eventually turned out to be from the notorious black and orange NSFW website — on stream.

In May 2020, Pokimane escaped yet another potential ban hammer after exposing her viewers to p**nographic material without their consent.

What had allegedly happened was that a Google doc shared between her and a moderator in which links were cleared to be opened safely on stream was apparently accessed by an outsider. The outsider replaced an initially innocuous link with a link from the p**n site.

The online star tweeted out a notice from Twitch regarding the warning she received from the livestreaming platform for breaking TOS. And this would seemingly turn out to be a pattern in her career.

Pokimane would repeatedly get caught streaming NSFW content (whether accidental or not) and would not be held to the same standard as her fellow streamers who would get banned for doing the same things.

However, Pokimane has been banned from Twitch one time, though it had nothing to do with NSFW imagery. The Twitch star was banned earlier this year during the DMCA strikes in January, along with OfflineTV & friends Disguised Toast and Sykkuno.

It is clear that no one is truly satisfied with Twitch's method of doing things. The purple streaming platform seems to pick and choose who or what gets banned, and the evens and odds are not equal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer