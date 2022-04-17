"Who the f*** says that over a video game?": Chilean streamer dilanzito calls xQc racist during Twitch Rivals

It's Day 3 of the elusive Twitch Rivals event taking over Rust, and xQc is one of many caught in the fire against some very angry Spanish-speaking contenders for the $100k Rust Team Battle Tournament.

In a recent clip, Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel was seen trash-talking his rivals in the in-game chatbox by telling them that they were not good at the game and should seek employment instead. This prompted Chilean Rust streamer "dilanzito" to call xQc out as "the most racist guy:"

The Canadian streamer pointed out that it was quite outrageous of dilanzito to type such a thing in a tournament that hundreds of thousands of viewers were watching. A friend in the stream read dilanzito's comment and replied out loud, in pure astonishment:

"Who the f*** says that over a video game?"

Fans react to and weigh in with their own reasoning behind dilanzito's accusation towards xQc

Accusing someone of racism is a very serious allegation and definitely not something to be joked about. Some fans have dug up further into why dilanzito might have said such a thing out of the blue to the Canadian streamer.

One such instance is that a moderator in an opponent's (xGuiRy) chat may have been spreading spiteful propaganda, insisting viewers to report xQc for racism without proper proof:

Many fans are calling for a ban for that moderator on the notion of abusing the reporting system for no reason.

A good handful of fans were skeptical about the Canadian streamer's little insult being the entire reasoning behind the opposing team's ploy to push him off the livestreaming platform for racism.

But apparently, there might just be a little more context to the situation. While the VOD has now been deleted, fans alleged that xQc had left a note in a random location (potentially a mailbox) that had the word "p***" scribbled on it.

In Spanish, it is an expletive. A girl, possibly from the opposing team, found the note. This small instance may have been interpreted as a racist act, and has thus given the Spanish-speaking team further ammunition to denounce the Canadian streamer as a racist.

Several others ridiculed the opposing team for their attitude towards the NA team throughout the entire event. Many fans of the Spanish-speaking team have accused Twitch Rivals admins of favoritism and even went as far as to berate NA streamers when both teams have been accused of raiding and looting each other.

One fan started a conversation about how even though the event had started in the name of representation and diversity, the allure of competition and accusations of favoritism has essentially brought the worst out of everyone involved.

xQc is currently competing on Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's team against a side led by Alejandro "aLexBY11" in the $100k Rust Team Battle Tournament. The event is hosted by Twitch Rivals. Viewers can tune into their favorite streamers for drops in their favorite games via twitch.facepunch.com.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul