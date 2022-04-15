xQc explains why he wouldn't accept a boxing match with JustaMinx

A recent stream by Felix “xQc” Lengyel saw him revealing exactly why he’d never take up a boxing match against JustaMinx. The streamer isn’t keen on entering a boxing ring, to begin with, and a fight against Minx is just out of the question.

He’s never going to stand opposite the Irish superstar in the ring for obvious reasons that he went on to mention during his stream.

“You’re just gonna die”: xQc on anyone going up against JustaMinx

(Clip begins at 15:01:30)

At the upcoming Creator Clash event hosted by iDubbz, xQc is going to be one of the voices providing commentary during the content creator boxing matches. He will be joined by MoistCr1TiKaL and FaZe Sensei, so the commentary is sure to be entertaining.

At the event, JustaMinx, the Irish Twitch streamer, is going to be duking it out with Yodeling Haley, a well-known TikTok star. JustaMinx has reportedly been undergoing boxing training to get ready for the bout, and this is what xQc had to say about fighting Minx.

“Dude, I wouldn’t fight Minx. It’s not because of any bias or whatever, I just think she’s kinda crazy, and she’s gonna do something that nobody expects, and even her doesn’t expect.”

Even though JustaMinx has really been training, some fans think she’s just going to start swinging wildly early on, neglecting her aforementioned training; the fight is expected to be rough and entertaining.

The outspoken streamer has made it perfectly clear that he thinks JustaMinx can be a very tough opponent and that the unpredictable nature of the Irish streamer makes her dangerous beyond what most people can handle.

“Her body’s gonna move on its own, do something crazy, and you’re just gonna die or something.”

The event is also going to feature a number of content creators participating in the matches, such as Arin Hanson and OTV’s Michael Reeves. But xQc’s focus was on JustaMinx and her fight at the event.

The common consensus seems to be that JustaMinx is going to absolutely demolish Yodeling Haley unless, by some miracle, the TikToker in question turns out to be a boxing prodigy.

Evidently, not many people seem to think Haley could come out on top, especially after xQc emphasized how crazy and unpredictable Minx can be in this upcoming bout.

iDubbz’s Creator Clash will have 11 bouts, as of now, between a variety of content creators and will take place on May 14, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

It promises to be an interesting and entertaining event, especially with someone like Felix on the mic to call the action as it happens.

