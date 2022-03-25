iDubbbz boxing event: YouTuber roster and all we know so far 

YouTuber iDubbbz is organizing a boxing event set to feature famous internet celebrities from different social media platforms. Influencers entering the ring gained fame following the infamous YouTubers vs TikTokers event which was held last year. The content creator has been keen on fighting RiceGum since 2018, however the event fell through. It seems like years later, the YouTuber is finally making his dreams turn into reality.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Ian W., is creating an event called ’Creator Clash.' However, no dates for the fights have been set yet. The fight is likely to be streamed online, possibly through a Pay-Per-View option, which will allow several viewers to watch the brawl at once.

News of the YouTuber creating the event was revealed by DramaAlert’s Keemstar. A picture of Ian W and Dr. Mike’s Twitter accounts was also attached to the tweet. It read:

Source: iDubbbz vs Dr Mike headlining Boxing Event known as Creator Clash in 2022 BREAKING NEWS!

Who is participating in iDubbbz’s Creator Clash?

It has been announced that the 31-year-old will be fighting YouTube’s famous Doctor Mike. The latter has acquired a massive audience of over nine million subscribers on the video sharing platform. He is best known as a Board-Certified Family Medicine Doctor.

The ever-loved doctor being interested in boxing might come as a surprise to many. However, he did have a row with female boxing pro Amanda Serrano earlier in March. She appeared on his channel in a video titled I Got In The Ring With The Greatest Female Boxer Alive.

Financial content creator Graham Stephan will be fighting against OfflineTV’s Michael Reeves (known by many as a robotics expert). Epic Meal Time’s Harley, Twitch streamer JustaMinx, Anisa, and SuperMega’s Ryan will be taking part in fights as well. Their opponents are yet to be announced.

The venue for the extravagant event has not yet been announced as well.

Earlier in January this year, Keemstar shared that iDubbbz was planning to host an event like this as he is a boxing fan and a self-proclaimed ’boxing guru.'

The reporter added that the event “is all for charity, no one is getting paid.” He said:

“I spoke to iDubbbz asking him about the charities and he said he wants to support these charities that are helping young children get in the ring.”

Keemstar praised the content creator as well, stating that he is “very good” and “a smart individual with a lot of knowledge.”

Fans now await details about the other boxers joining the event.

