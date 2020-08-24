iDubbbz's girlfriend tries to defend Leafy's YouTube ban until stance backfires on her

YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail, aka Leafy, recently had his YouTube channel terminated in the aftermath of his series of videos on popular streamer Imane Pokimane Anys.
Without receiving any prior strikes, YouTube went ahead and terminated his channel, which has started a whole new debate on the freedom of content creators in the digital age.
While some have supported the platform's decision to ban creators like Leafy on the grounds of bullying and harassment, others believe that such a measure is unfair and reflective of an authoritative system.
Another person who tried to justify Leafy's ban was Anisa Jomha, the girlfriend of Ian iDubbbz Carter. However, this ended up backfiring on her, as revealed in a new YouTube video.
iDubbbz's girlfriend Anisa on Leafy's YouTube ban
A recent video released by YouTuber AugieRFC highlighted how Anisa tried to defend Leafy's YouTube ban, and as a result, started getting trolled herself.
The video begins with Augie commenting on the wave of criticism directed at iDubbbz's girlfriend post her controversial tweets:
"I was kinda taken aback at the amount of people who wanted to hear nothing from this girl and her opinions on the leafyishere situation."
He then goes on to read out her tweets, which are seen below:
Augie also shares his own response to her tweet:
The content creator then explains how Leafy's YouTube ban was unwarranted and unjust:
"You've got a guy Leafy who makes edgy jokes getting kicked off while people who make heinous allegations against people who accuse people of horrible crimes like rape and pedophilia who get it wrong, they're allowed to stay up. All kinds of horrible, terrible people are allowed to stay up."
"YouTube is just doing this to save face. It's the same reason why YouTube wanted to take down Leafy in the first place. Leafy was big in 2016, YouTube wanted to take him down back then, but they didn't because the backlash would have been too strong. Now in 2020, YouTube can take down Leafy and get praised for it!"
He finds it ironic that Anisa talks about upholding YouTube's terms of service, when Leafy didn't even receive a single strike and instead had his channel banned instantaneously.
Moreover, the fact that she defends the video streaming giants terminating an edgy content creator's channel, when her boyfriend is known as an Edgelord himself, comes across as hypocritical.
Check out some other reactions to Anisa's controversial tweets:
As Anisa receives criticism for her take on the Leafy situation, expect the debate to escalate in the days to come. YouTube also finds itself in the warpath of an army of disgruntled content creators.
Published 24 Aug 2020, 16:49 IST