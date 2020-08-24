iDubbbz's girlfriend tries to defend Leafy's YouTube ban until stance backfires on her

YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail, aka Leafy, recently had his YouTube channel terminated in the aftermath of his series of videos on popular streamer Imane Pokimane Anys.

Without receiving any prior strikes, YouTube went ahead and terminated his channel, which has started a whole new debate on the freedom of content creators in the digital age.

While some have supported the platform's decision to ban creators like Leafy on the grounds of bullying and harassment, others believe that such a measure is unfair and reflective of an authoritative system.

I wasn’t the biggest fan of leafy but I have enough common sense to understand that he was banned pretty unfairly and that YouTube should justify anyone’s ban no matter who the person. The inconsistency in platform policies is not ok. — ♡☆.｡ kiwi ｡.☆♡ (@kiwi_sunset) August 23, 2020

Another person who tried to justify Leafy's ban was Anisa Jomha, the girlfriend of Ian iDubbbz Carter. However, this ended up backfiring on her, as revealed in a new YouTube video.

iDubbbz's girlfriend Anisa on Leafy's YouTube ban

A recent video released by YouTuber AugieRFC highlighted how Anisa tried to defend Leafy's YouTube ban, and as a result, started getting trolled herself.

The video begins with Augie commenting on the wave of criticism directed at iDubbbz's girlfriend post her controversial tweets:

"I was kinda taken aback at the amount of people who wanted to hear nothing from this girl and her opinions on the leafyishere situation."

He then goes on to read out her tweets, which are seen below:

Companies are allowed to have rules and limits on how they want people to conduct themselves. Freedom of speech protects you from the government not from getting fired. — Anisa Jomha 🧀 (@AnisaJomha) August 22, 2020

I'm convinced people who cry freedom of speech when some one gets fired/terminated has never worked a real job in their life. — Anisa Jomha 🧀 (@AnisaJomha) August 22, 2020

If Ian ever got removed from YouTube for his content cop series it would be unfortunate, but it's YouTube's right to do that. Ian made choices to take risks by making edgy content just as I have making an onlyfans. I still hold the same opinion regardless. That's life. — Anisa Jomha 🧀 (@AnisaJomha) August 23, 2020

A lot of you are extrapolating things I never said in my previous tweet.

I said we are aware of the risks that come with the career paths we chose. And it's YouTube's right to uphold a tos. Not that I don't support my S/O and that I would be singing sea chanties if he got banned — Anisa Jomha 🧀 (@AnisaJomha) August 23, 2020

Augie also shares his own response to her tweet:

bruh literally cucked by youtube https://t.co/lRhpFPfMPn — AUGIE!🌵 (@AugieRFC) August 23, 2020

The content creator then explains how Leafy's YouTube ban was unwarranted and unjust:

"You've got a guy Leafy who makes edgy jokes getting kicked off while people who make heinous allegations against people who accuse people of horrible crimes like rape and pedophilia who get it wrong, they're allowed to stay up. All kinds of horrible, terrible people are allowed to stay up."

"YouTube is just doing this to save face. It's the same reason why YouTube wanted to take down Leafy in the first place. Leafy was big in 2016, YouTube wanted to take him down back then, but they didn't because the backlash would have been too strong. Now in 2020, YouTube can take down Leafy and get praised for it!"

He finds it ironic that Anisa talks about upholding YouTube's terms of service, when Leafy didn't even receive a single strike and instead had his channel banned instantaneously.

Moreover, the fact that she defends the video streaming giants terminating an edgy content creator's channel, when her boyfriend is known as an Edgelord himself, comes across as hypocritical.

Check out some other reactions to Anisa's controversial tweets:

This is such a bad take... talk about being naive 🙄 — NikkiRed (@NikkiRed1988) August 23, 2020

"No one's stopping you guys from making your own edgy video service"



oh sure, let me just grab my million dollars to make it — Fire Blades #RIPRuby (@stillnotflare) August 23, 2020

YouTube wasn't always like this. They've changed and they've gutted their communities. People have the right to criticize YouTube for bad decisions. YouTube is completely built around it's Creator's, not the company.If the Creator's leave, YouTube is worthless.Can't you see this? — TheFriendlyGamer2e4 (@sadmememr2e4) August 23, 2020

This is a very stupid and sheltered take. — Flamenco: Muscle Girl Enthusiast 🏳️‍🌈 (@Flamencotrr) August 23, 2020

Wow. What a weak ass position to take — L (@LexiLuWho) August 23, 2020

Doesn't mean you have to fucking like it. I have zero time for leafy and I couldn't care less about his termination. But this attitude I see online anytime youtube does something that makes people mad of "just be quiet guys, the corporation is allowed to do this" is fucking weak. — D (@buckfucko) August 23, 2020

As Anisa receives criticism for her take on the Leafy situation, expect the debate to escalate in the days to come. YouTube also finds itself in the warpath of an army of disgruntled content creators.

